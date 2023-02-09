Appointments to the Churches Conservation Trust

The King has approved the appointments of Ms Tanvir Hasan; Ms Erin Walsh; and Dr Emma Wells as Members of the Churches Conservation Trust.

Tanvir Hasan is a practising conservation architect, a field in which she has worked for over 25 years. She is Deputy Chairman and lead Director of Donald Insall London. She is an accredited conservation architect with extensive experience of conservation and regeneration. She undertakes both conservation architecture, and the design of new buildings in historic environments. Tanvir has delivered several complex heritage projects and implemented work in difficult historic settings. She has worked on many restoration and regeneration projects of Grade I listed churches such as Wren’s St. Edmund King and Martyr, recently for St. Mark’s North Audley Street, and St. John’s Smith Square. Her projects focus on managing change and unlocking the potential of historic fabric and sensitive heritage sites, and this work has been the subject of award-winning schemes along Regent Street, and North Audley Street. Tanvir has been a trustee of the Museum of the Home, is a trustee of the Society of Architectural Historians of Great Britain and sits on the Fabric Committee of the Royal Albert Hall.