Apprenticeship framework news update - round 15

The latest round of our Apprenticeships framework is live, now offering an even wider choice of apprenticeships standards. Due to the constant developing apprenticeships market, this framework has been created to offer flexibility. We re-open the framework with new rounds periodically to enhance the current offering, allowing for new standards and providers to be added. The latest round, round 15 is live from 3 May 2022.

Round 15:

Total number of standards available – 679

Number of standards available with live providers – 278

Number of providers in total on framework to date – 298

Are you a provider interested in joining our framework?

Watch our recent webinar “A providers guide on how to bid for apprenticeships and associated training” to find out more.

If you would like to discuss this opportunity further, please contact: apprenticeships@ypo.co.uk

Are you looking for your next new recruit?

Have you considered the apprenticeship route? This will bring so many benefits to your organisation, whilst offering someone an opportunity of a new career path. Take a look at our user guide, this will guide you through what is available to you via YPO, and the benefits of using our framework.

We’re here to help and support you every step of the way, so if you’d like further information or to discuss your specific requirements, please contact us: apprenticeships@ypo.co.uk