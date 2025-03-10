Apprenticeship funding

Funding for 25,500 new Modern Apprentices, 2,500 Foundation Apprentices.

More than £100 million funding to support Modern and Foundation Apprenticeships in 2025-26 has been confirmed by Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

Contracts will now be issued by Skills Development Scotland to employers, training providers and colleges for Modern Apprenticeship starts and learning providers for Foundation Apprenticeship starts.

The Education Secretary made the announcement following a visit to Glenrothes High School to mark Scottish Apprenticeship Week.

Ms Gilruth recently said:

“Around 400,000 apprenticeship opportunities have been provided to young people across the country since 2008 and our latest funding commitment makes clear they will continue to be a key feature of Scotland’s education and skills system going forward. Apprenticeships provide vital opportunities for young people to acquire key skills and a route into high quality careers, helping the economy and creating sustainable jobs. “Feedback from employers indicates that there are key skills gaps and we are aiming to focus investment on apprenticeships in sectors facing labour market shortages. I would encourage businesses to consider opportunities available to them, to help them adapt and sustain their operations. “Supporting apprenticeships is just one part of the £2 billion we are investing each year in colleges, universities and the wider skills system, recognising the vital role they play in education and the economy.”

Chair of Skills Development Scotland Frank Mitchell recently said:

“Created by employers, for employers, apprenticeships are crucial to unlocking economic opportunity in growth sectors. “With demand from employers and young people remaining strong, SDS will continue working to maximise apprenticeship starts aligned to industry need within its available budget. “Apprenticeships foster innovation, economic growth, and new opportunities whilst providing great social return, generating opportunities for many young people from Scotland’s most deprived communities.” At Glenrothes High School, Ms Gilruth met S6 pupil Demi Short, undertaking a Childcare Foundation Apprenticeship, who said the opportunity had highlighted a potential career path for her.

Demi recently said:

“Overall, my experience of the Childcare Foundation Apprenticeship is extremely positive, as it has sparked my desire to work within the primary education course. “The placement has sparked my love and passion within this career. I will always be thankful for my placement, and the experience.” Jack Mellis, also in S6, is undertaking a Creative and Digital Foundation Apprenticeship, and spoke about the practical skills he had gained.

Jack recently said:

“The creative and digital course teaches you anything digital in the creative industry, including making videos for social media, designing posters for anything requested, creating sound and working rigging equipment for this purpose. You learn how to read a creative brief and how to respond, what software to use and so on. “I am currently on my work placement in technical theatre, where I can use the skills I gathered during my course. I have no doubt that the skills I have learnt from my course and work placement will allow me to get a job in many different places, such as marketing teams for companies, radio or movie studios, or even my own video making company.”

Headteacher of Glenrothes High School, Avril McNeill, recently said:

“Anyone considering a Foundation Apprenticeship in school should go for it – there’s a huge range of Foundation Apprenticeships on offer, from childcare, to legal services, to lab skills. No matter what your chosen career path is, there is something for everyone. “Foundation Apprenticeships offer young people the opportunity to mix their school career with college – they can try courses they may be interested in doing and determine whether that is for them or not. This is combined with some hands-on, practical work experience that they could use in the workplace or for personal statements for college or university applications. “We have got a very varied curricular offering, and were an early adopter of Foundation Apprenticeships and offer national certificates in school as well. This creates a flexible package of traditional qualifications integrated with Foundation Apprenticeships, where young people might be part time in school and at college, and do some work experience as part of that.”

Background

Funding for Modern and Foundation Apprenticeship starts is part of the £202.3 million provided to SDS in the 2025-26 budget, approved by the Scottish Parliament on 25 February 2025. Around £102.5 million of this will be deployed to maintain the existing numbers of apprentices of approximately 25,500 Modern Apprenticeship starts and around 2,500 Foundation Apprenticeship starts. This is in addition to a further 2,500 Foundation Apprenticeships and around 1,200 Graduate Apprenticeships funded through the Scottish Funding Council. This will ensure that as much demand as possible for Modern Apprenticeships is met from within the SDS budget.

In total, the Scottish Government will provide £185 million investment to deliver apprenticeships to SDS, Scottish Funding Council and SAAS in 2025-26.

Ministers will work with SDS on ensuring appropriate sectoral coverage to help address evidenced skills gaps.