techUK
|Printable version
Apprenticeship Funding for Charities and Non-Profits to Unlock Digital and Technical Skills Development
Yusen Logistics (UK) and Baltic Apprenticeships have announced a new partnership, releasing £210,000 in apprenticeship funding, aimed at supporting non-profits, charities, and NHS organisations across the UK in accessing fully funded digital and technical training, all at no extra cost.
This initiative will enable eligible organisations to access apprenticeship funding over the next six months for Level 3-5 apprenticeship programmes in areas including IT support, data analysis, and digital marketing, to help address workforce skills gaps in critical sectors providing community and social services but often constrained by limited budgets.
Yusen Logistics initially launched its own IT apprenticeship programmes in partnership with Baltic Apprenticeships in 2024 and is now extending its social impact by reinvesting part of its unused apprenticeship levy funds to support external organisations. Now, the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme will allow large employers to redirect unspent funds to smaller charitable and public sector bodies, ensuring training investments build new talent.
Charlotte Fearns, Careers Manager – Talent and Development at Yusen Logistics, said: “Apprenticeships give individuals the chance to grow, gain confidence, and develop skills that benefit not just their careers, but the wider community too. Transferring a share of our unused levy funds is a powerful way to extend that opportunity even further.”
Charities, non-profits, and public sector bodies interested in accessing apprenticeship funding and training opportunities can contact Baltic Apprenticeships here to discuss eligibility and next steps.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/apprenticeship-funding-for-charities-and-non-profits-to-unlock-digital-and-technical-skills-development.html
Latest News from
techUK
New package puts AI at the heart of “national renewal”24/11/2025 11:10:00
In advance of incoming Autumn Budget announcements next week, the Department of Science Innovation and Technology has announced a National Renewal Package for AI. This package builds on the AI Opportunities Action Plan from January and the Industrial Strategy from this summer.
EU simplification agenda: Commission proposes Digital Omnibus21/11/2025 16:25:00
On 19 November the EU Commission proposed its “Digital Omnibus”. This proposal, which follows other large pieces of legislation like the “Sustainability Omnibus” or the “Defence Omnibus”, seeks to continue the EU Commission’s goals of simplifying administrative burdens across the EU (with a target to reduce administrative burden by 25% overall).
techUK’s response to the 10 Year Workforce Plan - call for evidence21/11/2025 10:20:00
As the NHS charts its course for the next decade, its ability to build and sustain a resilient, skilled, and adaptable workforce will define the success of its long-term health ambitions. techUK and its members have submitted a comprehensive response to the Government’s call for evidence on the NHS 10-Year Workforce Plan.
Where technology solutions can help address challenges in CQC State of the Sector report21/11/2025 09:20:00
The Care Quality Commission’s State of Health Care and Adult Social Care in England 2024/25 report paints a familiar but urgent picture of a sector under immense strain. Rising demand, financial pressures, and workforce shortages continue to define the adult social care landscape, but this year’s report also highlights growing optimism about the role of technology in transforming the system.
techUK’s Local Digital Index 202520/11/2025 16:25:00
techUK is delighted to publish the 2025 edition of our Local Digital Index.
Operationalising DefTech campaign week 2025 #DefTechWeek202517/11/2025 12:15:00
techUK is pleased to announce our next defence campaign week, running from 17-21 November 2025.
Government introduces the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill13/11/2025 16:25:00
The Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill was yesterday introduced to Parliament.
What are the key areas of focus of government’s Cyber Security and Resilience Bill?13/11/2025 14:05:00
The measures set out in the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill, as Minister Narayan’s Written Statement states, ‘respond to the threat we face – protecting the public at home, putting national security first, and making the UK a safe and confident place to do business’.