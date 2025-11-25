Apprenticeship Funding for Charities and Non-Profits to Unlock Digital and Technical Skills Development

Yusen Logistics (UK) and Baltic Apprenticeships have announced a new partnership, releasing £210,000 in apprenticeship funding, aimed at supporting non-profits, charities, and NHS organisations across the UK in accessing fully funded digital and technical training, all at no extra cost.

This initiative will enable eligible organisations to access apprenticeship funding over the next six months for Level 3-5 apprenticeship programmes in areas including IT support, data analysis, and digital marketing, to help address workforce skills gaps in critical sectors providing community and social services but often constrained by limited budgets.

Yusen Logistics initially launched its own IT apprenticeship programmes in partnership with Baltic Apprenticeships in 2024 and is now extending its social impact by reinvesting part of its unused apprenticeship levy funds to support external organisations. Now, the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme will allow large employers to redirect unspent funds to smaller charitable and public sector bodies, ensuring training investments build new talent.

Charlotte Fearns, Careers Manager – Talent and Development at Yusen Logistics, said: “Apprenticeships give individuals the chance to grow, gain confidence, and develop skills that benefit not just their careers, but the wider community too. Transferring a share of our unused levy funds is a powerful way to extend that opportunity even further.”

Charities, non-profits, and public sector bodies interested in accessing apprenticeship funding and training opportunities can contact Baltic Apprenticeships here to discuss eligibility and next steps.