Apprenticeships central to Scotland's growth plan - CBI Business Reception
Apprentices from across Scotland demonstrated why work-based learning is critical to the country’s long-term economic success at a Scottish Parliament reception hosted by CBI Scotland and sponsored by Skills Development Scotland on Thursday March 5.
Marking Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2026, the CBI Scotland Business Reception brought together 250 business leaders, education partners and MSPs, alongside young people currently undertaking apprenticeships and other forms of work-based training.
With more than 11,000 employers in Scotland supporting around 40,000 apprentices, the system plays a vital role in equipping young people with the skills to build successful careers while helping businesses tackle acute skills shortages and unlock investment.
Students from St David’s RC High School in Dalkeith, Midlothian, were among those attending, underlining the importance of strengthening pathways from school into high quality employment.
A panel discussion featuring SP Energy Networks Workforce Programme Leader, Aimee Dickinson, craft apprentice Alice Fairbairn and graduate apprentice in business management, Harry Keough, highlighted how apprenticeships are accelerating careers while meeting real business need.
Speakers also included Ben Macpherson MSP, Minister for Higher and Further Education, Daniel Johnson MSP, Scottish Labour’s Business, Economy and Fair Work spokesperson, Damien Yeates, Chief Executive, Skills Development Scotland, and Martin Pibworth, CBI Scotland Chair and SSE CEO.
Michelle Ferguson OBE, CBI Scotland Director, said:
“Apprenticeships sit at the heart of Scotland’s growth story. If we are serious about delivering investment, driving productivity and leading in net zero and digital innovation, we must strengthen the talent pipeline that underpins it all.
“In our Scottish election manifesto, CBI Scotland is clear that Scotland needs a demand led expansion of apprenticeships, backed by a more responsive skills system and sustained multi-year funding certainty for employers.
“We are also calling for urgent reform of the Apprenticeship Levy to give employers greater flexibility over how their contributions are used. Levy funding must be fully accessible to Scottish employers and aligned with devolved skills priorities, so that every pound raised supports high quality training that meets real business need.
“Skills shortages in digital, engineering, advanced manufacturing and the green economy are already constraining growth. Apprenticeships are how we build the workforce required to compete internationally and secure long term, sustainable economic growth.
“Hearing from Aimee, Alice and Harry brought that into sharp focus. Their ambition and capability show what Scotland can achieve when business and education work in partnership. Now we need policy frameworks that match that ambition.”
Damien Yeates, Chief Executive of Skills Development Scotland, said:
“Skills Development Scotland were pleased to support CBI Scotland in bringing employers, parliamentarians, and apprentices together during Scottish Apprenticeship Week.
“During the reception, we heard inspiring stories and examples of apprenticeships creating high value, meaningful careers for young people whilst providing a critical pipeline of talent to support Scotland’s industries of the future.
“Each year, Scottish employers make a major investment through Scottish Apprenticeships, and we are now seeing unprecedented levels of interest from aspiring future apprentices. That’s why we support CBI Scotland’s call last night for enhanced support for employers to create even more opportunities.”
