Approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 qualification

We’re delighted to share that we have been officially approved to deliver the CIH Level 4 Homelessness Service Management qualification. This marks a significant milestone in our work to support and champion the professional development of managers and team leaders across the homelessness sector.

Created in partnership with sector experts, people with lived experience, and CIH, the qualification has been designed to reflect real‑life practice and what truly matters to people accessing homelessness services.

The course focuses on leading person‑centred and trauma‑informed services and supports the delivery of high‑quality, compassionate practice. It also meets the new Competence and Conduct Standard for housing managers, coming into force in October 2026 under the Social Housing Regulation Act.

The first cohort will run this summer and is supported by MHCLG funding, with one funded place per organisation to help widen access and maximise impact. We encourage organisations to take this opportunity to carefully consider which member of their team would benefit most and be best placed to bring the learning back into their service.

We’re currently finalising course dates and look forward to opening applications shortly for our summer cohort. If you’d like to be among the first to hear when applications open, please complete the form below.