April 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In April:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,752,360 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 416,705

HM Land Registry completed 1,752,363 applications in April compared with 2,125,508 in March and 1,760,322 last April 2021, of which:

335,442 were applications for register updates compared with 390,596 in March

932,281 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,141,724 in March

214,760 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 265,590 in March

16,013 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 19,507 in March

