HM Land Registry
|Printable version
April 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In April:
- HM Land Registry completed 1,595,150 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 361,928
HM Land Registry completed 1,595,150 applications in April compared with 2,026,527 in March and 1,752,363 last April 2022, of which:
- 290,723 were applications for register updates compared with 360,991 in March
- 873,601 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,122,973 in March
- 162,894 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 218,147 in March
- 87,241 were transactions for value compared with 114,459 in March
- 17,267 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,298 in March
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/april-2023-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
Save applications earlier in the portal26/04/2023 09:05:00
This change comes as part of a wider set of service improvements.
March 2023 Transaction Data25/04/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in March 2023.
UK House Price Index for February 202319/04/2023 12:05:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
North Yorkshire gets instant access to local land charges04/04/2023 11:10:00
HM Land Registry and the local land charges (LLC) teams in North Yorkshire have successfully migrated their LLC registers over to the digital LLC service.
UK House Price Index for January 202322/03/2023 12:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
February 2023 Transaction Data21/03/2023 12:25:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in February 2023.
HM Land Registry industrial action update22/02/2023 09:10:00
Targeted industrial action from 27 February to 3 March.
January 2023 Transaction Data21/02/2023 15:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.