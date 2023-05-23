Tuesday 23 May 2023 @ 13:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

April 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In April:

  • HM Land Registry completed 1,595,150 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 361,928

HM Land Registry completed 1,595,150 applications in April compared with 2,026,527 in March and 1,752,363 last April 2022, of which:

  • 290,723 were applications for register updates compared with 360,991 in March
  • 873,601 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,122,973 in March
  • 162,894 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 218,147 in March
  • 87,241 were transactions for value compared with 114,459 in March
  • 17,267 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 20,298 in March

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/april-2023-transaction-data

