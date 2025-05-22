April 2025 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2025.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In April:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,811,920 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 408,047

HM Land Registry completed 1,811,924 applications in April compared with 1,974,155 in March 2025 and 1,953,642 last April 2024, of which:

285,129 were applications for register updates compared with 295,653 in March

1,058,989 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,097,576 in March

158,279 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 263,960 in March

78,380 were transactions for value compared with 83,730 in March * 14,592 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,564 in March

Click here for the full press release