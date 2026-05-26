Tuesday 26 May 2026 @ 15:20
HM Land Registry
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April 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In April:

  • HM Land Registry completed over 1,933,680 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 435,169

HM Land Registry completed 1,933,685 applications in April compared with 2,202,225 in March 2026 and 1,811,924 in April 2025, of which:

  • 361,444 were applications for register updates compared with 387,441 in March
  • 1,077,096 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,246,317 in March
  • 195,236 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 231,577 in March
  • 100,013 were transactions for value compared with 122,810 in March
  • 16,448 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,236 in March

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/april-2026-transaction-data

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