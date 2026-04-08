APT28 exploit routers to enable DNS hijacking operations

The DHCP DNS server settings of compromised small office/home office (SOHO) routers were modified to include actor-owned IP addresses. These settings were subsequently inherited by downstream devices, for example laptops and phones.

Lookups for domain names containing key terms associated with particular services, often email applications or login pages, would then be resolved by the malicious DNS servers to further actor-owned IP addresses. DNS requests not matching the actor’s targeting criteria would instead be resolved to the legitimate IP addresses for the requested services.

The actor would then attempt to conduct adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks against follow-on connections with the likely aim of harvesting user account credentials T1557, T1586.

What is an adversary-in-the-middle (AitM) attack?

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The AitM activity could be conducted against both user browser sessions and desktop applications. Harvested authentication material could include both passwords and OAuth or similar authentication tokens. Subsequent malicious logins using this stolen data may originate from further infrastructure not listed in this advisory.