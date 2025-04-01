Arab states must adapt their Gaza peace plan and persuade Washington to engage with it

EXPERT COMMENT

Israel is pursuing the illusion of total victory and likely plans to reoccupy Gaza. Arab countries must persuade President Trump that an alternative is better.

On 18 March, Israel shattered the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza with a renewed military assault. The ceasefire had enabled a vital break in the conflict, allowing desperately needed humanitarian aid to enter the Strip. Over 190 Israelis and foreign nationals, held captive since 7 October 2023, had also been released during the pause in fighting – alongside thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

The resumption of the war has already claimed hundreds of Palestinian lives with high numbers of women and children among the dead and wounded. Politically, Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) find themselves in a complex situation with no return to negotiations in sight.

Israel’s offensive has been denounced by Arab, European and other governments, and by many Israelis, although it has been supported by the US. Families of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sacrificing their loved ones for his political survival. They are supported by Israelis concerned for the state of their democracy as the prime minister attempts to oust senior officials and drive through changes to the judicial system.

