National Archives
|Printable version
Archive Service Accreditation Panel latest awards
Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the following archive services have been awarded accreditation:
- Carmarthenshire Archives
- Institution of Engineering and Technology
- National Museum of the Royal Navy
Archive Service Accreditation is the UK wide standard for archive services. By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.
All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award to retain their accredited status. By achieving accreditation for a second time these archive services have demonstrated a commitment to continuing development of their service and the effective management of change.
At the same panel meeting the following archive services were awarded accreditation for the second time:
- Anglesey Archives
- Berkshire Record Office
- Devon Archives and Local Studies
- History of Advertising Trust
- Pembrokeshire Archives (moved to provisional award)
- Rambert Archive
- Somerset Archives and Local Studies
- Westminster City Archives
Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives, and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.
View the full list of accredited archive services
Find out more about Archive Service Accreditation
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/archive-service-accreditation-panel-latest-awards/
Latest News from
National Archives
Cabinet Office Files Released24/07/2023 16:15:00
We recently (20 July 2023) released Cabinet Office files covering Tony Blair’s Labour administration (PREM 49), miscellaneous appointments to various public positions (PREM 5) including the Poet Laureate and the Office of Astronomer Royal, and office diaries from John Major’s time as prime minister (PREM 32).
Join our User Advisory Group10/07/2023 14:15:00
Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve our services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you, as we are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).
Marking the arrival of the Empire Windrush 75 years on16/06/2023 14:15:00
Thursday 22 June is Windrush Day, marking 75 years since the arrival of the Empire Windrush in the UK.
Archives for Everywhere strategy launched12/06/2023 12:38:00
National Archives has recently (09 June 2023) announced the publication of thier new international strategy, Archives for Everywhere, with a focus on documentary heritage on a global scale in collaboration with archives around the world.
New collaborative doctoral partnerships announced05/06/2023 11:05:00
National Archives pleased to announce that we have been allocated 12 PhD studentships from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, as part of the fourth round of the Collaborative Doctoral Partnership (CDP) scheme.
Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement completes tour of Northern Ireland02/06/2023 16:17:00
The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has concluded its 800 mile tour across Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of its signing,
Secretary of State announces £5m legacy memorialisation fund and digitisation project01/06/2023 09:07:00
The UK Government has committed £5m to support the recommendations of a memorialisation strategy that will be commissioned through the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill currently progressing through Parliament.
Planning a visit to our reading rooms this summer? Reserve your seat31/05/2023 16:25:00
We’re expecting a busy summer in our reading rooms and we strongly encourage you to book your visit in advance.
New web portal gives easier access to Northern Ireland files31/05/2023 13:25:00
The National Archives has today launched of a new web portal bringing together in one place government files which are focused on the situation in Northern Ireland from 1994 up to and including the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in 1998.