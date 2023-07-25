Archive Service Accreditation Panel latest awards

Following a recent Archive Service Accreditation Panel, the following archive services have been awarded accreditation:

Carmarthenshire Archives

Institution of Engineering and Technology

National Museum of the Royal Navy

Archive Service Accreditation is the UK wide standard for archive services. By attaining accreditation, archive services demonstrate that they meet the standard for collections management and access to collections, showing resilience and the ability to manage changing circumstances successfully.

All accredited archive services must apply again for accreditation six years after their initial award to retain their accredited status. By achieving accreditation for a second time these archive services have demonstrated a commitment to continuing development of their service and the effective management of change.

At the same panel meeting the following archive services were awarded accreditation for the second time:

Anglesey Archives

Berkshire Record Office

Devon Archives and Local Studies

History of Advertising Trust

Pembrokeshire Archives (moved to provisional award)

Rambert Archive

Somerset Archives and Local Studies

Westminster City Archives

Archive Service Accreditation is supported by a partnership of the Archives and Records Association (UK), Archives and Records Council Wales, National Records of Scotland, Public Record Office of Northern Ireland, Scottish Council on Archives, The National Archives, and the Welsh Government through its Museums, Archives and Libraries Wales division.

