Archives for Everywhere strategy launched

We recently (09 June 2023) announced the publication of our new international strategy, Archives for Everywhere, with a focus on documentary heritage on a global scale in collaboration with archives around the world.

Over the course of the last decade, we have worked hard to demonstrate why archives of all kinds are essential resources for democracy and vital assets for future generations.

We have worked in partnership with a wide range of institutions on collections-based, digital and research projects; contributed to the promotion of the nation’s cultures to audiences overseas; and worked with others as proud members of international bodies who champion the preservation of physical and digital documentary heritage.

Archives for Everywhere will ensure that we build on this important work and redouble our focus to realise our global potential through three key areas around Access, Practice, and Value.

Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives, said:

“Like many national archives throughout the world, we believe that we are an essential resource that underpins our democracy. “We also know that a lot of work remains to be done to put people at the centre of what we do, and that this will take the collaboration of the entire global archive community.”

The new plan is an extension of our work over the past four years through our Archives for Everyone plan that set out how we would connect with the biggest and most diverse audience possible in the most innovative ways we can.

