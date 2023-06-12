National Archives
|Printable version
Archives for Everywhere strategy launched
We recently (09 June 2023) announced the publication of our new international strategy, Archives for Everywhere, with a focus on documentary heritage on a global scale in collaboration with archives around the world.
Over the course of the last decade, we have worked hard to demonstrate why archives of all kinds are essential resources for democracy and vital assets for future generations.
We have worked in partnership with a wide range of institutions on collections-based, digital and research projects; contributed to the promotion of the nation’s cultures to audiences overseas; and worked with others as proud members of international bodies who champion the preservation of physical and digital documentary heritage.
Archives for Everywhere will ensure that we build on this important work and redouble our focus to realise our global potential through three key areas around Access, Practice, and Value.
Jeff James, Chief Executive and Keeper of The National Archives, said:
“Like many national archives throughout the world, we believe that we are an essential resource that underpins our democracy.
“We also know that a lot of work remains to be done to put people at the centre of what we do, and that this will take the collaboration of the entire global archive community.”
The new plan is an extension of our work over the past four years through our Archives for Everyone plan that set out how we would connect with the biggest and most diverse audience possible in the most innovative ways we can.
Read more about our Archives for Everywhere international strategy.
Find out more about our international work and its impact.
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/archives-for-everywhere-strategy-launched/
Latest News from
National Archives
New collaborative doctoral partnerships announced05/06/2023 11:05:00
National Archives pleased to announce that we have been allocated 12 PhD studentships from the Arts and Humanities Research Council, as part of the fourth round of the Collaborative Doctoral Partnership (CDP) scheme.
Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement completes tour of Northern Ireland02/06/2023 16:17:00
The Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement has concluded its 800 mile tour across Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of its signing,
Secretary of State announces £5m legacy memorialisation fund and digitisation project01/06/2023 09:07:00
The UK Government has committed £5m to support the recommendations of a memorialisation strategy that will be commissioned through the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill currently progressing through Parliament.
Planning a visit to our reading rooms this summer? Reserve your seat31/05/2023 16:25:00
We’re expecting a busy summer in our reading rooms and we strongly encourage you to book your visit in advance.
New web portal gives easier access to Northern Ireland files31/05/2023 13:25:00
The National Archives has today launched of a new web portal bringing together in one place government files which are focused on the situation in Northern Ireland from 1994 up to and including the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in 1998.
20sStreets competition: winners chosen from ‘impressive’ field03/05/2023 14:15:00
We are delighted to have chosen the winners of our 20sStreets competition, which attracted more than 150 entries covering a huge array of fascinating topics.
Bookings now open for DCDC2318/04/2023 13:15:00
National Archives are pleased to announce, along with thier partners at the British Library and Jisc, that you can now register to attend this year’s DCDC conference.
Secretary of State launches Good Friday Agreement education resources23/03/2023 14:22:00
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has launched important new educational resources for pupils in Northern Ireland and across the UK as part of the programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.