ARCO Commits to Highest Standards of Consumer Protection for the Integrated Retirement Community Sector

The Approved Code Scheme (ACS) is pleased to announce Associated Retirement Community Operators (ARCO) as the next Code Sponsor, after successfully passing the necessary stages and completing rigorous checks.

Founded in 2012, ARCO is the national body representing the Integrated Retirement Community (IRC) sector in the UK. ARCO’s members include private, charitable and not-for-profit IRC operators. It strives to promote confidence in the sector through high-quality service to residents, to raise awareness of the IRC model, and to increase the volume and quality of expertise within the sector.

The ACS Board has granted ACS Stage 2 approval for the Associated Retirement Community Operators’ Consumer Code, following its application. The ARCO Consumer Code builds upon UK consumer law to set specific, high standards for the Integrated Retirement Community sector and to protect customers and residents from misleading advertising, high-pressure sales, and other “sharp” practices. It is informed by regular compliance reviews of ARCO members and by external developments in law and guidance. Consumers engaging with ARCO also have access to an independent Alternative Dispute Resolution Service, provided by The Property Ombudsman.

Every ARCO Member is now entitled to display the Approved Code Logo in their premises, in their publicity materials, and on their website. This acts as both a meaningful badge of honour and a clear signal to customers that they are a trustworthy and dependable business that is genuinely committed to protecting enhanced consumer rights.

Lesley Crompton, Head of Resolution Services at CTSI, said: “ARCO has signalled their intent to ensure consumers have confidence that their best interests are being protected by becoming an Approved Code Sponsor. We are delighted that ARCO has taken that step and we welcome them to the Approved Code Sponsor Scheme.”

Sally Ireland, Director of Legal and Compliance at ARCO, said: “This approval signifies that the ARCO Consumer Code provides the highest standards of consumer protection. The approval will help to ensure peace of mind for those wanting to move into an ARCO Member scheme, knowing that high regulatory standards and consumer protections are in place.”

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s trading standards profession and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline trading standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

Approved Code Scheme

The Approved Code Scheme (ACS) is facilitated self-regulation. It is overseen by an independent Board as a Community Interest Company, independent from any business influence. CTSI provides the administrative support and operational delivery. It aims to promote consumer interests by setting out the principles of effective customer service and protection. It goes above and beyond consumer law obligations and sets a higher standard, showing consumers clearly - through the right to display the Approved Code logo - that code members can be trusted. Find more information about the scheme on the ACS website.

Associated Retirement Community Operators

ARCO (Associated Retirement Community Operators) is the national body representing charity, not-for-profit and private operators of IRCs in the UK. ARCO sets standards for the sector and representing the interests of members at a national level.

The ARCO Consumer Code applies to Integrated Retirement Communities in the UK that have been registered with ARCO by ARCO Approved Operators, as well as Provisional and Prospective members of ARCO. ARCO Approved Operators agree to abide by the Consumer Code and the Standards and Compliance Framework. ARCO membe rship, therefore, means that the Integrated Retirement Community operator has agreed to go beyond the legal requirements to ensure transparency in its marketing and sales practices, providing information on fees and charges to customers promptly. The Code also sets the core levels of service provision for ARCO Members and requires operators to treat consumers fairly. ARCO’s Standards and Regulation functions are overseen by the independently chaired ARCO Standards Committee.