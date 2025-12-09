Are you a cyber security company providing products or services related to software and AI security?

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has launched a new survey to map the UK’s AI and software cyber security services.

Earlier this year, DSIT and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) launched the AI Cyber Security Code of Practice and the Software Security Code of Practice. They also supported international efforts, through the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI), to establish a global standard for AI cyber security (EN 304 223).

DSIT has now commissioned Pye Tait Consulting to conduct a survey of UK-based organisations providing AI and/or software cyber security services. The survey will help identify the services and tools available to UK businesses and organisations, including those that support adherence to the Software Security Code of Practice and the global standard for AI security.

Organisations can participate by completing the online AI survey here or the software security survey here. You can also register your interest to receive a call-back here.

The survey should take no more than 20 minutes to complete and closes on 23 January 2026.

All information collected will be treated in strict confidence by Pye Tait Consulting and shared with DSIT only in anonymised, aggregated form. Privacy notices are available here for Pye Tait and here for DSIT.