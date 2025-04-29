Welsh Government
Are you eligible for help with further education costs
Applications for Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) for 2025 to 2026 are now open.
EMA in Wales provides eligible learners aged 16 to 18 with £40 per week to help with education related costs such as transport, meals, and learning materials. EMA is retained at a lower rate of £30 in Scotland and Northern Ireland and was ended in England in 2011.
More learners can now benefit from the scheme as income thresholds have been raised:
- Households with one dependent child are now eligible if their income is £23,400 or less.
- Households with two or more dependent children are now eligible if their income is £25,974 or less.
Raonaq, a learner at Fitzalan High School said:
EMA has helped me to focus a lot more on school as without it I would have gotten a part-time job. This would’ve made it harder for me to study and revise for exams. It has helped me with the cost of stationery, transport to and from school as well as entering writing competitions. I don’t think I would have been able to cover these costs without EMA.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:
EMA is a vital support system that helps young people continue their education without financial barriers. Learners have told me of the positive impact EMA has made to their educational journey by helping them with everyday costs.
I was delighted to announce the extension of the eligibility range earlier this year ensuring more students have access to this support. I strongly encourage all 16 to 18-year-olds and their families to check if they're eligible, even if they weren't previously.
New and continuing learners can check their eligibility and apply online on the Education Maintenance Allowance website or speak to their school or college for help with applications.
