Armed Forces awarded largest pay increase in decades to 'renew nation’s contract with those who serve'

Government Armed Forces Pay Announcement confirms starting Armed Forces salary will be in line with National Living Wage for the first time.

The government will “renew the nation’s contract with those who serve”, as it confirms that Armed Forces personnel will receive a 6% pay rise – the largest in 22 years.

This year’s pay award, recognises the extraordinary sacrifices made by Armed Forces personnel to protect and serve the UK – and will help address recruitment and retention challenges.

It will also see new recruits awarded the largest increase for more than 20 years, meaning that, for the first time, the starting Armed Forces salary will be in line with the National Living Wage.

It comes as the new government sets out a clear commitment to improving service life and making military careers more attractive. In the recent King’s Speech, the government announced the creation of a new Armed Forces Commissioner – a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families.

The Defence Secretary has also pledged to bring the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law. Taken together, these measures show a government getting on with the job of supporting Britain’s service personnel and tackling recruitment challenges.

Defence Secretary John Healey yesterday said:

We will renew our nation’s contract with those who serve. Our new government’s first duty is keeping the British people safe. And the strength of our defence lies in the serving men and women of our forces. This pay award will benefit every member of the Armed Forces. It is an important step towards turning around the declining morale and recruitment crisis we have faced in recent years. A clear demonstration of our government’s commitment to improving service life. This is a first step and we know there is so much more to do. Our new Armed Forces Commissioner will be a strong, independent voice for service personnel and their families, and we will place the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law. I want to attract the brightest and the best into our Armed Forces, because only with strong national security can we build a confident, prosperous country.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, yesterday ​said:

This year’s pay award is testament to the hard work and extraordinary dedication of the Armed Forces at a pivotal time for our security. Alongside a comprehensive benefits package, it aims to ensure our people feel properly recognised and rewarded. The significant increase in starting pay for new recruits underlines the enormous stock we place in those young people who step forward to serve their nation. As the world becomes more contested and uncertain, this Award will help us to recruit and retain the high calibre people we need to keep the country safe and help it prosper.

The independent Armed Forces Pay Review Body and Senior Salaries Review Body recommendations for 2024 have been fully accepted by the Government and will be backdated to 1 April 2024.

Highlights from the 2024 Pay Award are: