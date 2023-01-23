Ministry of Defence
Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service - a modernised service
Defence Business Services (DBS) has modernised the Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service.
The memorial commemorates members of the armed forces killed since the end of World War 2 and work has been underway to make the online service easier for the public to use and more compliant with Government Digital Services (GDS) standards.
At DBS, we are committed to modernising the services we provide and this new and improved online service will be familiar to those who use services on gov.uk as it follows the same layout as renewing a passport or updating a driver’s licence. The new guidance page and online service makes it easier for people to carry out searches and enables users to provide feedback.
The Armed Forces Memorial Roll of Honour Service can be found at the following link: Search the Armed Forces Memorial roll of honour
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/armed-forces-memorial-roll-of-honour-service-a-modernised-service
