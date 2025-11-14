Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Armed forces set to benefit from £50 million novel blood products research
£50 million of funding available to research novel blood products to improve treatment in emergency and trauma care.
A £50 million funding opportunity is available for the development of a novel blood products research centre, set to benefit armed forces on the frontline over the next 14 years.
Novel blood products research aims to improve treatment in emergency and trauma care and address current critical blood product challenges nationally.
The funding opportunity is being delivered by the Medical Research Council (MRC) in partnership with MOD’s Defence Medical Services and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).
Research applications are invited to advance the development of novel blood products which include a focus on current and future challenges such as:
- Improving traditional blood products, by reducing the requirement for cold storage and developing products that can be administered universally rather than to a specific blood group.
- Accelerating the development of laboratory-derived blood, whether synthetic or from cell-lines, which will reduce the reliance on donors.
- Develop novel products with characteristics that natural blood cannot achieve.
Blood transfusions are critically important, including in emergency situations such as trauma-related haemorrhage, blood disorders such as anaemia, and treatment-related complications including cancer.
The existing supply chain is fragile due to a shortage of blood donors. Each of the UK’s four nations relies on a single provider to meet demand, while successful transfusions require blood from compatible, cross-matched donors to avoid reactions.
Global challenges including blood products that have specific requirements for storage, handling and shelf-life are exacerbated in a warfighting at scale scenario, where access to specialist biomedical support, state-of-the-art facilities and cold-chain storage may be limited, and geography may prevent blood provision close to the point of need.
Dr Paul Hollinshead, Dstl Chief Executive, said:
Protecting the lives of our armed forces is our highest priority.
Battlefield injuries involving severe trauma and blood loss often occur in austere conditions, many miles from hospitals.
Our scientists have worked seamlessly with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy for research in novel blood technology. This MRC CoRE funding opportunity offers applicants the ability to work closely with industrial partners and other initiatives to ensure provision of blood when and where it is needed.
Director General of the Defence Medical Services, Air Marshal Clare Walton, said:
Ensuring adequate blood supply on operations is critical part of the work of the Defence Medical Services, and it is crucial that we continue to invest in this area.
This collaborative effort between different parts of Defence, UK Research and Innovation, and civilian academia is a prime example of the whole-of-society approach required to meet national challenges emphasised within the Government’s recent Strategic Defence Review.
Professor Patrick Chinnery, Executive Chair of MRC, said:
MRC Centres of Research Excellence bring together ambitious, multidisciplinary teams to tackle complex health challenges with the potential for transformative impact.
This targeted funding opportunity, delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, invites applications to develop clinically effective, scalable blood products for use in emergency and trauma medicine, including in military and low-resource settings.
Our aim is to accelerate progress from mechanistic understanding to clinical testing, overcoming key barriers to translation and adoption, and delivering solutions that can be applied across diverse healthcare environments.
How to apply
Outline proposals must be submitted by 4 February 2026. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a full proposal in autumn 2026, with the outcome of the funding opportunity expected in spring 2027.
Interested parties are invited to attend a webinar on 25 November. Further information and details on how to apply are available at: https://www.ukri.org/opportunity/mrc-centre-of-research-excellence-round-four-outline-application/
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/armed-forces-set-to-benefit-from-50-million-novel-blood-products-research
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
How we protected the UK and space in October 202514/11/2025 16:10:00
This report was issued in November 2025 and covers the time period 1 October 2025 to 31 October 2025 inclusive.
One of the first 'unknown' British soldiers of World War 1 identified in Belgium14/11/2025 13:20:00
The grave of Serjeant (Sjt) William Augustus Fritz of 4th Battalion The Royal Fusiliers has been identified near Mons in Belgium more than 111 years after his death. A rededication service took place yesterday (13 November 2025) at CWGC St Symphorien Military Cemetery.
Pioneering prevention programme launches at Army and Navy bases working with young recruits14/11/2025 09:25:00
All military personnel are to be better protected through the launch of a new programme to prevent and address unacceptable sexual behaviour.
Joint Statement from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom and United States Defence Working Group13/11/2025 13:15:00
A Joint Statement from the Kingdom of Bahrain, United Kingdom and United States Defence Working Group (DWG).
Mirror, signal, manoeuvres: Military driving examiners mobilised to cut test backlog13/11/2025 10:12:10
Partnership with the Ministry of Defence will see 36 defence driving examiners provide thousands of additional tests over the next year.
Deputy Prime Minister announces new measures to bear down on releases in error and keep public safe12/11/2025 09:10:00
Immediate action to clamp down on mistaken releases from prisons and restore public confidence in the criminal justice system has been announced by the Deputy Prime Minister yesterday (Tuesday 11 November).
Government to transform care for girls in custody11/11/2025 14:10:00
Girls caught up in the youth justice system will receive better support to turn their lives around, thanks to major reforms set out by the Government today (11 November) as part of the Plan for Change.
Kirsty McNeill visits Scotland's Bravest Manufacturing Company11/11/2025 13:07:00
The Scotland Office Minister met veterans working for the company.
Launching the AI Model Arena11/11/2025 12:05:00
The Defence AI Centre has worked with industry to develop a new tool that will help redefine how Defence evaluates and procures AI technologies.