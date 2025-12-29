Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Armed forces to launch ‘Gap Year’ scheme for young people to bolster skills and leadership
Armed Forces to launch “gap year” Foundation Scheme in 2026 to give under-25s experience of armed forces
Britain’s young people will be given new opportunities to experience military service through a ‘gap year’ Foundation Scheme set to launch in 2026.
A first wave of around 150 participants will open for recruitment from early 2026, offering young people a year of paid experience and training in the Armed Forces: across the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. Ministers have an ambition to eventually grow the scheme to over 1,000 young people subject to interest.
The scheme, which will launch in March, will offer young people bespoke training courses aimed at giving them the skills and attributes to set them up for success in either military or civilian life, bolstering their employability or providing a route into an exciting career in the Armed Forces.
The scheme will equip those who may be unsure on their career direction with problem solving, teamwork and leadership skills, as well as offering unique opportunities including undergoing basic training, or experiencing life at sea.
It forms part of the Government’s drive towards a “whole of society” approach to defence – a key theme of this year’s Strategic Defence Review – reconnecting the public with those who serve, strengthening awareness of the role the Armed Forces play, and giving the next generation the skills and experience to unlock their potential.
The scheme is informed by the success of the Australian Defence Force’s ‘ADF Gap Year’ scheme, which was cited in the UK Government’s Strategic Defence Review as an “exciting model from which to learn” and has been running for over a decade.
The announcement follows a “rallying cry” from the head of the Armed Forces, Sir Richard Knighton, who has set out the need for a whole-nation response to an increasingly volatile and uncertain world.
Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said:
This is a new era for Defence, and that means opening up new opportunities for young people to experience and learn from our Armed Forces.
This gap year scheme will give Britain’s young people a taste of the incredible skills and training on offer across the Army, Royal Navy and RAF. It’s part of our determination to reconnect society with our forces, and drive a whole of society approach to our nation’s defence.
As families come together at this time of year, and young people think about their futures, I want the outstanding opportunities on offer in our Armed Forces to be part of that conversation in homes across the UK.
Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:
As a veteran, I know how invaluable the skills and experience gained by serving in the Armed Forces are not only in a military career, but in civilian life.
This scheme will provide a fantastic opportunity for school leavers and young adults to develop their potential, learn new skills, and contribute to our nation’s security, all while building resilience, teamwork, and leadership skills that will serve them for life.
As well as broad leadership skills, the Armed Forces Foundation Scheme will be designed to deliver transferrable skills to careers outside of the Armed Forces which will bolster national resilience. For example, working alongside supply chain specialist in the Army, or engineers on Royal Navy ships will provide the skills needed for success in logistics and engineering roles.
Initially operating as a pilot, the scheme is expected to scale and increase capacity, offering the experience of life in the Armed Forces without a commitment beyond the course.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/armed-forces-to-launch-gap-year-scheme-for-young-people-to-bolster-skills-and-leadership
