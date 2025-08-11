Armed Forces to mark VJ Day 80 with flypasts, music and commemorations around the world

VJ Day 80 celebrations will include flypasts, music and commemorations across the globe.

The Armed Forces will lead the nation in marking the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ Day 80) with a series of spectacular ceremonies next week.

The military contribution to the commemorations will include:

Flypasts, musicians and a guard of honour at the Royal British Legion’s national commemorative event at the National Memorial Arboretum

A sunset ceremony and lightshow recognising the contribution of the Commonwealth to the Second World War on the eve of VJ Day

Performances by military bagpipers at dawn on VJ Day to mark 80 years since peace was restored to the Far East

A service of remembrance on board the flight deck of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, as the UK Carrier Strike Group continues its deployment to the Indo-Pacific

Defence Secretary John Healey MP recently ​said:

The bravery and sacrifice of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces during the Second World War continue to inspire us today. The nation will come together on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day to thank those who served and remember those who died. Our UK Armed Forces today continue the legacy of the Greatest Generation – protecting the peace they secured through their courage and commitment across the world.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin recently said:

The Armed Forces are proud to be at the heart of commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day this month. The service and sacrifice of the Second World War generation continues to inspire the men and women of today’s Armed Forces. The alliances and partnerships forged during the Second World War – in NATO, the Commonwealth and in the Far East – still keep us safe today.

Around 400 members of the Armed Forces will pay tribute to Second World War veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum for the national commemorative event hosted by the Royal British Legion (15 August).

The national event in Staffordshire will include a guard of honour of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force and flypasts by the Red Arrows and The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The historic Second World War-era aircraft appearing during the ceremony will include The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster.

Gurkhas from the British Army’s Brigade of Gurkhas will also form part of the guard of honour in recognition of the contribution of 120,000 Gurkha soldiers during the Second World War, particularly in Malaya, Burma and Singapore.

The VJ Day 80 commemorations will begin on the evening of 14 August with a spectacular sunset ceremony at the Memorial Gates in London to pay tribute to Commonwealth personnel who served and died in the Far East.

An emotive lightshow projected on to the Memorial Gates, using images and stories from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s digital story-sharing platform For Evermore, will tell the story of people from around the world who served in support of the allies during the Far East campaign.

Lord Boateng, Chairman of the Memorial Gates Council, will lay a wreath on behalf of HM The King during the ceremony.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Torch for Peace will be lit to close the ceremony, in a reminder of our shared commitment to peace and security.

The Ministry of Defence will also lead a moment of reflection at The Cenotaph, the United Kingdom’s national monument to UK and Commonwealth personnel who died in the world wars.

At dawn on VJ Day itself, military bagpipers will perform the lament Battle’s O’er at The Cenotaph, in the Far East section of the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and at Edinburgh Castle.

The dawn lament will coincide with a remembrance moment at a Japanese peace garden to reflect the reconciliation which has taken place between the UK and Japan in the decades since the Second World War.

The simultaneous performances will be broadcast live in the UK at dawn as the nation gathers to mark 80 years of peace in the Far East and remember those who died during the campaign.

They will be joined in unison by military pipers performing in key locations around the world to recognise the contribution of communities across the Indo-Pacific to the Second World War, including on board HMS Prince of Wales, at sea in the Far East.

This includes performances by UK Armed Forces pipers in Japan, Nepal, Brunei and New Zealand.

The ship’s company of HMS Prince of Wales will hold a short service of remembrance on board the aircraft carrier’s flight deck, led by a Royal Navy chaplain and including a minute’s silence.

The aircraft carrier is currently leading the UK Carrier Strike Group on deployment to the Far East, where the flagship is leading a convoy of 12 allies to demonstrate their operational capability, bolster the UK’s commitment to NATO and to protect peace and prosperity in the region.

Armed Forces personnel on duty in the UK and on operations and exercises around the world will pause to mark the anniversary, remembering those who died and thanking veterans of the Second World War for their service.