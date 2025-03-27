Armenia and Azerbaijan peace agreement: UK statement to the OSCE

Deputy Ambassador Deirdre Brown congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of negotiations on a peace agreement and urges both sides to sign it as soon as possible.

Thank you, Mr Chair. And thank you also, Your Excellency, Deputy Foreign Minister, for your update this afternoon.

The United Kingdom warmly congratulates Armenia and Azerbaijan on the conclusion of their negotiations on a peace agreement. This is a historic moment, and we urge both sides to sign the agreement as soon as possible. Finalisation of this peace treaty is the best route to achieving lasting peace and to delivering security and stability in the South Caucasus as a whole. It will open the way to increased trade and prosperity, not only for Armenia and Azerbaijan, but their neighbours also.

We urge both sides to refrain from rhetoric that undermines the prospects for peace. A return to conflict would be a tragedy and set back progress on peace in the region by years.

The United Kingdom continues to support all efforts, alongside our international partners, to ensure a durable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

Thank you, Mr Chair.