National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Armitt: CCC advice shows "clear path" to future decarbonised UK
The Climate Change Committee yesterday published its advice to government on the next steps to achieving a decarbonised UK by 2050, and it aligns closely with recommendations on the electrification of heating and transport which the Commission made in its own recommendations to government in the second National Infrastructure Assessment.
In its evidence setting the levels for the Seventh Carbon Budget, the CCC notes that electrification of the economy will make up 60% of carbon emission reductions up to 2040. This includes decarbonising the electricity grid and replacing cars and gas boilers with electric alternatives: electric vehicles and heat pumps. Delivering against this pathway would, the CCC says, lead to energy bills £700 cheaper than those today, with similar reductions in the cost of household driving costs. It also notes that decarbonising the country’s energy systems will mean average household energy bills will be much less sensitive to future energy shocks.
Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said in response:
“The CCC is right to say that the path ahead is clear. The future is electrified and government needs to get on and deliver it. As our second National Infrastructure Assessment showed, electric vehicles and heat pumps will decarbonise the economy, lower bills and deliver greater energy security.
“But for this to happen, government must now put in the hard yards and enable the transition. Making electricity cheaper relative to gas is essential to enabling the switch to heat pumps – that should be its top priority. And there needs to be sustained financial and non-financial support to help households make the switch, especially for those on lower incomes.”
In its second National Infrastructure Assessment published in October 2023, the Commission’s recommendations to government on decarbonising energy and reaching net zero included:
- Government should not support the roll out of hydrogen heating
- Support for 7 million buildings in England to switch to a heat pump or heat network by 2035 through providing £7,000 of subsidy per property to install a heat pump, along with zero per cent financing to up front installation costs above the subsidy
- Government should commit to long term funding to deliver low carbon heat in the public sector estate and in the social housing sector, with additional support for families on lower incomes to make the switch.
- Taking policy costs off electricity bills and ensuring the cost of running a heat pump is lower that the cost of running a fossil fuel boiler
- Government should accelerate the deployment of electric vehicle charge points to reach the 2030 target of 300,000 installations, to ensure these keeps pace with EV car sales.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/response-to-ccc-advice/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Invest in electricity distribution networks to maximise consumer benefits of net zero energy shift21/02/2025 11:15:00
A “step change” in investment in Great Britain’s local electricity networks is essential to achieve the government’s growth mission and lower long term energy costs for consumers, according to the government’s independent infrastructure advisor.
Telling the story of connectivity through the data19/02/2025 14:05:00
During my masters at the University of Leeds, I lived very close to the buildings where my classes were held. I never used to think about public transport as I used to walk everywhere. But this all changed when I moved to another area for work.
Government update on plans to tackle planning delays "welcome and timely"28/01/2025 11:15:00
The government has published over the weekend (26 January) more details of its programme of planning reforms, as part of its Plan for Change to deliver long term growth.
Ferry 'cross the Mersey to see Liverpool's infrastructure priorities firsthand24/01/2025 15:25:00
Visit to city considers energy and connectivity drivers crucial for wider region's long term economic growth
Jim Hall: new picture on flood risk shows need for concerted action17/12/2024 14:15:00
The Environment Agency has today (17 December) published details of its National Assessment of Flood and Coastal Erosion risk in England.
Clean Power 2030 Action Plan "welcome step forward" on energy decarbonisation13/12/2024 16:15:00
The Commission responds to government's plan to speed up and expand delivery of major renewable generation and energy network infrastructure
Sir John Armitt: planning changes support renewables expansion12/12/2024 17:05:00
Commission responds to changes announced in the government's National Planning Policy Framework
Ensuring everyone has a stake in our future infrastructure05/12/2024 11:05:00
Infrastructure makes our society function effectively.
Letter to Chief Secretary on work to inform ten-year infrastructure strategy28/11/2024 14:15:00
Commission Chair Sir John Armitt yesterday (27 November) wrote to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the Rt Hon Darren Jones MP, to set out the input which the Commission will provide to support and inform the development of the government’s ten-year infrastructure strategy; it is a response to the Chief Secretary’s letter of 7 October to Sir John.