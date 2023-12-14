National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Armitt: Hydrogen plans must proceed "at pace"
The government has this morning (14 Dec) announced plans for eleven new projects for hydrogen production in the UK, alongside updates to its existing strategy for the development of the hydrogen manufacturing in the UK.
The eleven projects will see the government invest around £400m over three years in projects producing ‘green’ hydrogen, as part of wider efforts to boost the growth of this key sector of the UK’s green economy. In addition, the government has published an updated delivery plan for its existing hydrogen strategy, a ‘vision’ document for hydrogen transportation and storage including details of proposed business models that will be used to boost production.
In response, the Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission Sir John Armitt said:
“This positive package of announcements rightly focuses on the need to quickly scale up access to hydrogen for those industries reliant on it to decarbonise, and the announcement of the first green hydrogen projects to receive support under this new production business model represents a real milestone for the UK’s hydrogen ambitions.
“I’m pleased government has taken on board many of the Commission’s recommendations set out in our recent National Infrastructure Assessment, such as the creation of a core hydrogen network connecting industrial hubs, a consultation on the right mechanisms to support the early deployment of hydrogen power generation and storage, and a commitment to consider the need for a strategic energy reserve.
“Given the scale of the decarbonisation challenge the country can’t afford to drag its heels, and the rolling programme of support to ramp up hydrogen production and a 2024 start date for allocating transport and storage business models shows the government is listening to the messages the Commission and others have been giving about the need for pace.”
The Second National Infrastructure Assessment published on 18 October set out a range of recommendations to government on the infrastructure needed to boost the UK’s hydrogen manufacturing and storage capacity and its role in supporting the UK’s net zero goals.
These include the creation of 8Twh of large scale hydrogen storage to be in operation by 2035, the development of the UK’s first operating core hydrogen pipeline connecting key industrial hubs by the same date, and having in place in 2024 a business model to support hydrogen-fired electricity generation. In addition, the Assessment called for government to set out plans to ensure that by 2030, ‘multiple’ large-scale power stations are deployed for both gas fired generation with carbon capture and storage and hydrogen generation.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/armitt-hydrogen-plans-must-proceed-at-pace/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Jim Hall: national standards vital to improved extreme weather resilience07/12/2023 11:15:00
The National Audit Office has voiced concerns about the government’s progress on ensuring the UK can be resilient to the impacts of extreme weather events, in a new report out yesterday (6 December).
"No time to lose" on planning reforms, says Commission27/11/2023 11:15:00
The recent Autumn Statement includes announcements on steps to speed up the planning system for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).
Long term review sets out pressing need to modernise infrastructure to support economic growth and climate action19/10/2023 14:15:00
Improved infrastructure to boost economic growth across the UK and meet climate goals is both achievable and affordable if the right policy steps are taken now, according to the government’s independent advisers on infrastructure strategy.
Armitt: HS2 decision "deeply disappointing"06/10/2023 14:15:00
The Prime Minister recently (4 October 2023) made an announcement on the future of High Speed 2 and the publication of the ‘Network North’ plan.
Submission of final water plans marks important step in tackling England's supply gap31/08/2023 16:10:00
Today is the deadline for water companies to submit long term plans for how they will manage public water supplies
Winser report on energy networks offers plan for necessary transformation04/08/2023 14:15:00
An independent report by Nick Winser, in his capacity as government’s inaugural Electricity Networks Commissioner, has been published today (4 August 2023).
Jim Hall: NAO report highlights "stuttering progress" on waste reduction03/07/2023 10:10:00
Report reflects Commission concerns about need for swift action to support a more sustainable economy and delivery of net zero objectives
Cornwall's green energy ambitions09/06/2023 10:20:00
Bold plans for net zero leadership evident in latest regional visit ahead of NIA2