Armitt: Let's create a legacy of which we can be proud

Commission Chair comments on new government's initial proposals to boost the UK's infrastructure

Commission Chair Sir John Armitt has today (12 July 2024) welcomed infrastructure related announcements made by the new government in its first few days of office.

This week, the Chancellor and other Ministers have made various statements setting out the government’s plans, including on planning reform, devolution to elected mayors, and the establishment of a National Wealth Fund with a focus on decarbonising industry.

Sir John sets out his support for these moves, which reflect Commission recommendations in the second National Infrastructure Assessment, and the creation of a new body in government to bring together different aspects of infrastructure planning and delivery.

Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: