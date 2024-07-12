National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Armitt: Let's create a legacy of which we can be proud
Commission Chair comments on new government's initial proposals to boost the UK's infrastructure
Commission Chair Sir John Armitt has today (12 July 2024) welcomed infrastructure related announcements made by the new government in its first few days of office.
This week, the Chancellor and other Ministers have made various statements setting out the government’s plans, including on planning reform, devolution to elected mayors, and the establishment of a National Wealth Fund with a focus on decarbonising industry.
Sir John sets out his support for these moves, which reflect Commission recommendations in the second National Infrastructure Assessment, and the creation of a new body in government to bring together different aspects of infrastructure planning and delivery.
Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said:
“Closing the infrastructure gap between what the UK has and what we need is a long, hard task. The new government has shown impressive pace and determination over the last week to get going on that task.
Early announcements on planning reform, devolution to local leaders and the creation of a National Wealth Fund are welcome statements of intent. Putting economic growth at the heart of decision making in relation to these will unlock projects that will make a difference both locally and nationally.
Government will need to stick to the policy course it has set out, to attract the private investment required for projects that strengthen regional economies, clean up the environment and provide greater resilience to external shocks.
Part of that policy stability involves setting out a ten year infrastructure strategy. The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment provides a blueprint.
We look forward to working with Ministers to bring infrastructure strategy, policy implementation and delivery expertise in government together in NISTA.
There is much to do, and it won’t happen overnight. But with collaboration between government and business, focus and stability, we can create a legacy of which to be proud.”
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/armitt-lets-create-a-legacy-of-which-we-can-be-proud/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Principles before particulars secures project success, say NIC design experts23/05/2024 14:15:00
The National Infrastructure Commission’s Design Group has published guidance on developing and implementing design principles for major infrastructure projects.
Window closing on infrastructure catch up, warn government advisers16/05/2024 14:15:00
Failure to go further, faster over the next five years on plans for infrastructure delivery could constrain economic growth and threaten climate targets, according to the government’s official infrastructure advisers.
Commission to explore capability of local electricity grid to support renewables push28/02/2024 13:15:00
Ensuring that the network connecting homes and businesses to the electricity supply can cope with the demands of a fully electric-powered economy will be the focus of a new piece of work by the National Infrastructure Commission.
Digital future for UK roads network focus of new Commission study13/02/2024 14:15:00
Harnessing the potential of digitally connected autonomous cars and commercial vehicles to increase road safety, tackle congestion and improve the accessibility of transport services will be the focus of a new National Infrastructure Commission study on connected and autonomous mobility (CAM).
Hall: Measurable approach to flood risk "essential"18/01/2024 11:05:00
The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee has warned that the continued lack of a national standard for flood resilience is undermining government’s efforts to boost the country’s resilience to sea and river flooding.
We're recruiting: Senior Policy Adviser (energy)20/12/2023 12:25:00
We’re looking to recuit somebody to join our energy team at an exciting time for the country’s energy infrastructure, as it moves at pace from a system built around fossil fuels to one that’s fully reliant on low carbon and renewable sources of generation.
Armitt: Hydrogen plans must proceed "at pace"14/12/2023 16:15:00
The government has this morning (14 Dec) announced plans for eleven new projects for hydrogen production in the UK, alongside updates to its existing strategy for the development of the hydrogen manufacturing in the UK.
Jim Hall: national standards vital to improved extreme weather resilience07/12/2023 11:15:00
The National Audit Office has voiced concerns about the government’s progress on ensuring the UK can be resilient to the impacts of extreme weather events, in a new report out yesterday (6 December).