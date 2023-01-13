The Commission has welcomed Mission Zero, an independent review by Chris Skidmore MP on government’s approach to delivering its legally binding net zero target, specifically “how to deliver and implement most effectively and efficiently a plan for our future energy transition”.

Chris Skidmore’s report, published today (13 January 2023), highlights the centrality of transforming the UK’s infrastructure to enable the net zero transition. The report’s recommendations include accelerating the connection of low cost renewables such as solar and onshore wind; developing a cross-sectoral strategy to support the building and adaptation of infrastructure for electricity, hydrogen, CO2 and other networks that support the green economy; and reforming planning rules.

The Commission’s next National Infrastructure Assessment, to be published this autumn, will include recommendations on how to build a flexible and secure low carbon energy system alongside proposals to support the decarbonisation of home heating.

Responding to today’s report, Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, said: