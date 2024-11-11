Arm's Peter Stephens to become the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum

techUK recently announced Peter Stephens, director of Government Partnership at Arm as the new Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum. Peter leads Government Partnerships for Arm in the UK, where he acts as the interface between Arm and the UK government, supporting on key themes, including education, ecosystem growth, trade, tech policy, cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Peter is an experienced international policy advisor and former civil servant. He previously advised Ministers and the offices of Prime Ministers on the creation of Delivery Units at the heart of government. He also led the 'Secure by Design' initiative in the UK government, developing the world's first legislation for the cyber security of the IoT, and was a knowledge partner to the G20 whilst at the OECD.

As Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum he will play a leading role in how the Forum engages with business and government. The Forum, which is shared between techUK and our sister organization NASSCOM, provides a platform for addressing and influencing the policy, trade, and investment landscape for companies operating between the UK and India, whilst equally focusing on the vast opportunities in emerging tech between the UK and India.

The Forum looks at the most prominent issues such as the potential FTA between the UK and India, especially regarding conversations on IP and data flows, which are so crucial for tech companies in both jurisdictions. As well as this, the Forum also provides an educational angle on the practical elements of exporting and expanding into the Indian market. Peter’s leadership and valuable contributions will help to further foster UK-India tech collaboration.

techUK will be writing an updated UK-India Tech and Trade Policy Whitepaper, to be launched in the new year. This will be preceded by a roundtable on the UK-India Tech and Security Initiative – of which techUK has been chosen as the industry delivery partner – in late 2024 (date TBA).

techUK will be supporting a delegation of UK tech companies to Mumbai and New Delhi in February 2025. More information will be available soon. If you are interested in this opportunity, please email Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org.

“It is an honour to be appointed as the Chair of the UK-India Tech Forum, jointly organised by techUK and NASSCOM. Our partnership with India is essential and valued, and India is home to our largest office outside our global HQ in Cambridge. Technology has an enormous role to play in the UK-India relationship and I am excited to play a part in supporting this partnership for growth.” Peter Stephens, Chair of UK-India Tech Forum.