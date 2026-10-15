Army chef sentenced for having explosives and homemade gun motivated by terrorism

An army chef has been sentenced to 46 months after a homemade gun and explosive ingredients including gunpowder were discovered inside his bedroom.

Mark Broadhurst, 28, was arrested by Counter Terrorism Police North East whilst working at Catterick Garrison, in north Yorkshire on 25 September 2024.

A search of his home in Chesterfield uncovered a homemade firearm and explosive powders.

Broadhurst pleaded guilty to possessing explosives and possessing a firearm without a firearm certificate at Sheffield Crown Court.

Following a trial of issue which concluded in August, it was established that Broadhurst was in possession of an explosive substance and his offending had a “terrorist connection”.

The court heard evidence that Broadhurst had been communicating with now convicted terrorists Christopher Ringrose, Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu for nearly two years on Facebook and Telegram where they shared far-right and extremist views.

Ringrose, Stewart and Pitzettu were jailed for a combined total of 29 years last year after being convicted of planning an act of terrorism, along with multiple other terrorism and firearms offences targeting Jewish and Muslim communities in the north of England.

Broadhurst was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 October 2026.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Mark Broadhurst was clearly interested in violence and developing weapons that had the ability to cause untold harm to innocent people.

“He was immersed in extremist material and maintained close contact with three now-convicted terrorists inspired by SS tactics and supremacist ideology over a prolonged period.

“The prosecution was able to use evidence from Broadhurst’s own devices and online communications, which meant he had little choice but to admit his guilt. There was simply no legitimate or lawful explanation for Broadhurst having these illegal weapons and explosives inside his bedroom.

“Where individuals acquire weapons or explosives to further their extremist beliefs, we will always work closely with Counter Terrorism Policing to make sure they are brought before the courts and any terrorist activity is disrupted at an early stage.”

Notes to editors