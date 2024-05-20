Food Standards Agency
|Printable version
Around 6% of the UK adult population have a food allergy, new report from the Food Standards Agency finds
We have published the Patterns and Prevalence of Adult Food Allergy (PAFA) report, a large study into the prevalence of food allergies in the adult population in the UK.
The PAFA project found that more than 30% of adults reported some types of adverse reactions when eating food - meaning they had an illness or trouble when eating a particular food. When this was investigated further through a clinical assessment, it was found that around 6% of the UK adult population are estimated to have a clinically confirmed food allergy. This equates to around 2.4 million adults in the UK.
The research also found that for UK adults:
- foods such as peanuts and tree nuts like hazelnuts, walnuts and almonds, are most likely to cause an allergic reaction
- many individuals also had allergies to fresh fruits such as apple, peach and kiwi fruit. These were associated with allergies to birch pollen, also known as pollen-food allergy syndrome or oral allergy syndrome
- allergies to foods like milk, fish, shrimp and mussels were uncommon
- childhood food allergies persist into early adulthood, and then further increase with around half of food allergies developing in later adulthood
The PAFA report is significant in helping us identify how food allergies evolve between childhood and adulthood, as well as providing vital insights into links between certain types of foods and the persistence of allergies into adulthood.
Through this research, we can see patterns such as the emergence of plant-based allergies affecting more people into adulthood which is important for us to consider as we’ve seen the food system move towards plant-based diets and alternative proteins.
The Food Standards Agency remains committed to ensuring that consumers have clear and accurate allergen labelling to support people in the UK living with a food allergy. This report will help guide our future work on allergens to ensure everyone can enjoy food that is safe.
Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Advisor at the Food Standards Agency.
Read the full Patterns and Prevalence of Adult Food Allergy report.
Original article link: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/news/around-6-of-the-uk-adult-population-have-a-food-allergy-new-report-from-the-food-standards-agency-finds
Latest News from
Food Standards Agency
Publication of consumer information on Ultra-processed food13/05/2024 10:20:00
The Food Standards Agency has published consumer information in relation to the current science and evidence around ultra-processed food and the FSA’s role.
FSA’s flagship survey shows food affordability concerns have risen10/04/2024 15:05:00
The latest wave of the Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) Food and You 2 survey, conducted between April and July 2023, shows that respondents’ concerns over food affordability continued to rise to the highest level since the survey began
Consultation launched on proposed reforms to the regulated products authorisation process04/04/2024 10:25:00
The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) are seeking views on two proposed changes to the way we authorise regulated products.
FSA successfully prosecutes abattoir for serious breaches of food safety19/03/2024 14:10:00
An abattoir in Greater Manchester has been ordered to pay substantial fines after being convicted of eleven food safety charges.
FSA and FSS call for immediate action to address vet workforce challenges14/03/2024 10:25:00
FSA Chief Executive Emily Miles gave evidence to the Environment Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA) recently (12 March 2024) setting out the urgent need to address the shortage of vets and, together with FSS, highlighting the need for action to significantly improve recruitment and retention of Official Veterinarians across the UK.
Food Standards Agency confirms fish caught from Lough Neagh is safe to eat08/03/2024 09:20:00
Testing finds fish from Lough Neagh safe to eat as the FSA lifts precautionary food safety advice for recreational anglers.
FSA Board meeting papers published for March 202407/03/2024 14:10:00
The agenda and papers for the March 2024 Board meeting have been published.
FSA Scientific Advisory Committees welcome 20 new members06/03/2024 12:20:00
The Chair of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Professor Susan Jebb has announced the appointment of 20 new independent experts as members of the FSA’s Scientific Advisory Committees (SACs). This is made up of 19 full members, and 1 Chairperson.
FSA launches campaign highlighting risk of food labelled as vegan to people with allergies06/03/2024 10:25:00
The campaign comes as new research released by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) shows that 62% of people who react to animal-based products, or who buy for someone who is, are confident that products labelled ‘Vegan’ are safe to eat, which is incorrect and may be putting them at risk.