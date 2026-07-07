NHS England
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Around a million parents urged to book new ‘four-in-one’ NHS jab to protect young children against measles
Around a million families are being urged to protect their children against the spread of measles and other potentially deadly childhood illnesses, as part of a new NHS vaccination drive.
Children aged from 12-months to 11 years old who have missed one or both doses of the vaccine, will be invited as part of the NHS England’s campaign which runs until March next year.
In addition to measles, mumps and rubella (MMR/V), the vaccine will also include protection against chickenpox (Varicella).
Parents of children aged under 6 will be contacted by their local GP; while families with children aged between 6 and 11 will be invited by the NHS App, SMS, email or letter.
Figures published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show there were over 800 cases of measles in the first half of 2026 and 2 reported deaths, compared to 959 cases for the whole of 2025. There have been clusters of measles cases reported in areas of the country, with every region of England seeing cases.
Figures also show a gap of 7.5% in vaccine coverage between the least and the most deprived areas of the country.
The vaccination rate for both MMR doses at age five years in England is 84.1% (Jan – March 2026), lower than the 95% target set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and in January this year the WHO confirmed that the UK had lost its measles elimination status.
NHS Director of Vaccination Caroline Temmink said: “Measles can be devastating for families, with sometimes tragic consequences, which is why we’re reaching out to parents to help them protect their children.
“These childhood illnesses are serious and some of them in rare cases can be fatal, but they are entirely preventable.
“This is why GPs based in the communities they know so well are contacting families to help overcome any barriers to getting children the protection they need.
“If you are invited to catch up on your child’s vaccinations, please come forward and take up this crucial offer.”
Public Health Minister Sharon Hodgson said: “Vaccination is one of the most effective ways to protect children from serious diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox. These illnesses can be devastating, but they are preventable through routine childhood immunisation.
“If you’ve been contacted by the NHS to catch up on your child’s vaccinations, I encourage you to take up this offer as soon as possible. Making sure children are fully vaccinated means we can help keep them healthy, protect vulnerable people in our communities and prevent future outbreaks.”
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2026/07/million-parents-book-new-four-in-one-nhs-jab-protect-children-against-measles/
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