Arrangements for the Funeral of HRH The Duchess of Kent
The Funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 1400hrs BST. Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace.
Her Royal Highness’s coffin will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, 15th September, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will take place, on the eve of the Requiem Mass. Thereafter it will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, 16 th September, Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will join The Duke of Kent and members of The Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent.
Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.
Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the Funeral.
