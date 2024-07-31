Arrest follows fatal Channel crossing

National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man in connection with a Channel crossing which led to the death of a woman in France on Sunday.

The French authorities were alerted to a boat in trouble in the Channel in the early hours and attended. A woman was recovered and airlifted to hospital but later died.

The boat continued on its journey to the UK, and arrived into Dover carrying around 40 people.

Last night (Monday 29 July) a 29-year-old Egyptian national was arrested by NCA investigators in Manston, Kent.

He was questioned on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and bailed pending further enquiries.

The NCA continues to work with French authorities to ascertain the circumstances which led to the fatality.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: “This tragedy demonstrates how dangerous these crossings are, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the individual who died. Working with partners we remain determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in organised immigration crime, and prevent them from exploiting the desperation of others.”