Arrest made in Channel death investigation

National Crime Agency officers have arrested a man as part of an investigation into the death of a woman who is thought to have died attempting to cross the Channel in a small boat.

The 21-year-old Sudanese national was arrested on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration in Dover yesterday and is now in custody.

It follows the discovery of a woman’s body on a beach near Calais yesterday (Tuesday 26 September).

The death is now being investigated by the French authorities, supported by the NCA and Kent Police.

The man in custody is suspected of having piloted a boat which reached UK waters yesterday.

NCA Deputy Director Craig Turner said:

“This incident demonstrates the danger posed to those making these crossings.

“Targeting the criminal networks involved is a priority for the NCA, and we are working with French partners to identify those responsible for this tragic death.”