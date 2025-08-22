Arrest made in cross-Channel boat supply investigation

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of small boats to people smugglers.

The 49-year-old was held at an address in Surrey Quays, south east London this morning, 21 August.

The arrest follows an NCA investigation into a network suspected of supplying boats and other maritime equipment from Turkiye into gangs operating throughout Europe.

The woman is suspected of having received funds derived from small boat supply.

She remains in custody and is now being interviewed by NCA investigators.

NCA regional head of investigation Lydia Bloomfield said:

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a key priority for the NCA, and we are determined to target, disrupt and dismantle the gangs involved in planning Channel crossings in any way we can.

“That includes focusing on those involved in supplying boats and equipment to them.

“Our investigation continues.”

The NCA continues to work with European partners to target small boat people smuggling networks by disrupting their equipment supply lines. Since early 2023 we have worked with them to seize more than 700 boats and engines.