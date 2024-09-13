Arrest made in NCA investigation into Transport for London cyber attack

A teenager has been arrested in Walsall by the National Crime Agency, as part of the investigation into a cyber security incident affecting Transport for London (TfL).

The 17-year-old male was detained on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences in relation to the attack, which was launched on TfL on 1 September.

The NCA is leading the law enforcement response, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and TfL to manage the incident and minimise any risks.

The teenager, who was arrested on 5 September, was questioned by NCA officers and bailed.

Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “We have been working at pace to support Transport for London following a cyber attack on their network, and to identify the criminal actors responsible.

“Attacks on public infrastructure such as this can be hugely disruptive and lead to severe consequences for local communities and national systems.

“The swift response by TfL following the incident has enabled us to act quickly, and we are grateful for their continued co-operation with our investigation, which remains ongoing.

“The NCA leads the UK’s response to cybercrime. We work closely with partners to protect the public by ensuring cyber criminals cannot act with impunity, whether that be by bringing them before the courts or through other disruptive and preventative action.”

The Cyber Choices programme helps people make informed choices to use their cyber skills in a legal way. Visit www.cyberchoices.uk.

Victims of cybercrime should use the Government’s Cyber Incident Signposting Site for direction on which agencies to report an incident to.