National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Arrest made in NCA investigation into Transport for London cyber attack
A teenager has been arrested in Walsall by the National Crime Agency, as part of the investigation into a cyber security incident affecting Transport for London (TfL).
The 17-year-old male was detained on suspicion of Computer Misuse Act offences in relation to the attack, which was launched on TfL on 1 September.
The NCA is leading the law enforcement response, working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and TfL to manage the incident and minimise any risks.
The teenager, who was arrested on 5 September, was questioned by NCA officers and bailed.
Deputy Director Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “We have been working at pace to support Transport for London following a cyber attack on their network, and to identify the criminal actors responsible.
“Attacks on public infrastructure such as this can be hugely disruptive and lead to severe consequences for local communities and national systems.
“The swift response by TfL following the incident has enabled us to act quickly, and we are grateful for their continued co-operation with our investigation, which remains ongoing.
“The NCA leads the UK’s response to cybercrime. We work closely with partners to protect the public by ensuring cyber criminals cannot act with impunity, whether that be by bringing them before the courts or through other disruptive and preventative action.”
The Cyber Choices programme helps people make informed choices to use their cyber skills in a legal way. Visit www.cyberchoices.uk.
Victims of cybercrime should use the Government’s Cyber Incident Signposting Site for direction on which agencies to report an incident to.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrest-made-in-nca-investigation-into-transport-for-london-cyber-attack
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Improving cyber security together13/09/2024 10:20:00
Cyber crime is indiscriminate and unpredictable, and poses a substantial threat to the UK’s national security.
NCA and European partners seize dangerous lifejackets destined for people smugglers13/09/2024 09:20:00
National Crime Agency officers have worked with law enforcement partners across Europe to seize around 600 dangerous lifejackets that were destined for use by organised crime groups smuggling migrants across the English Channel in small boats
Four guilty of 1.5 tonne cannabis importation after NCA sting operation04/09/2024 12:10:00
A group of men from south east England have been found guilty of smuggling 1.5 tonnes of cannabis from Ghana to the UK hidden in sacks of Gari powder.
NCA publishes updated list of restrictions on serious offenders03/09/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has published the latest list of ancillary orders, used to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent future offending.
Website operators promised fraudsters profit within minutes if they subscribed to illegal service02/09/2024 09:25:00
Three men have pleaded guilty to running a website enabling criminals to circumvent banking anti-fraud checks.
It’s not worth the risk – jail warning for passengers flying to the UK after increase in cannabis arrests28/08/2024 12:20:00
Career criminal Warren sentenced for breaching court order28/08/2024 10:15:00
Notorious Merseyside drug trafficker Curtis Warren has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting breaches of his Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO).
Men who tried to swim away from boat containing £39 million of cocaine convicted21/08/2024 10:15:00
Two men who hid 350 kilos of cocaine in the hull of a boat and tried to escape arrest by swimming away have been convicted after a National Crime Agency investigation.