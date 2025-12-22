National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Arrest made in ‘people smuggling adverts’ investigation
A man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of a joint National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police investigation into the advertising of people smuggling services on social media.
The 29-year-old Indian national was detained by officers at an address in the Holyhead Road area of Handsworth this morning, Monday 22 December.
He is suspected of working on behalf of an organised crime network moving people in the backs of lorries, and was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.
The man remains in custody and is being questioned by investigators from the NCA and West Midlands Police.
A number of electronic devices were also seized and are being examined.
Following the raid on the property in Holyhead Road a second male was also arrested for being in the UK illegally. He was handed to the immigration authorities.
NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead said:
“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the networks involved.
“Our investigation, which is being conducted alongside partners from West Midlands Police, continues following this arrest.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrest-made-in-people-smuggling-adverts-investigation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Man who stockpiled over 43,000 indecent images of children sentenced to three and a half years11/12/2025 15:05:00
A man who saved over 43,000 indecent images of children, including AI-generated abuse material and self-written paedophile manuals, has been sentenced to three and a half years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Brighton class A drug supplier jailed after NCA arrest01/12/2025 11:10:00
An Albanian drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Drivers jailed for cross-Channel people smuggling attempts28/11/2025 10:10:00
Two drivers have been jailed for attempting to smuggle nearly 50 people out of the UK and into France in the back of lorries earlier this year.
Heroin smuggler tried to ‘pull the wool over jury’s eyes’ with jumper defence27/11/2025 17:20:00
A heroin smuggler who argued that he was framed by another man who borrowed his jumper has been jailed for nine years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Father and son sentenced for part in massive heroin shipment worth over £20 million25/11/2025 11:15:00
A father and son have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation into smuggled heroin worth more than £20 million.
Operation Venetic: Kent man jailed for cocaine supply21/11/2025 14:35:00
A drug dealer from Kent who supplied multi-kilo quantities of cocaine to gangs in London has been jailed
Prolific bulletproof hosting service sanctioned by the UK and allies20/11/2025 10:25:00
For almost a decade, AKA Yalishanda has enabled a wide variety of online crimes against UK-based and global victims, by providing resilient hosting infrastructure which purports to shield its customers, that have included LOCKBIT, EVIL CORP and BLACKBASTA, from detection or takedown by law enforcement.
Suspected people smuggler wanted in Germany arrested by the NCA in Manchester19/11/2025 15:20:00
A man who is suspected of being a high-ranking member of a Syrian people smuggling gang operating crossings across the Mediterranean has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.
Document forger and drug smuggler among names added as NCA publishes updated list of ancillary orders to restrict serious criminals17/11/2025 10:15:00
The National Crime Agency has today published an spreadsheetupdated list (41 KB) of ancillary orders as part of its role to support the lifetime management of serious criminals and prevent further offending.