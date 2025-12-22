Arrest made in ‘people smuggling adverts’ investigation

A man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of a joint National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police investigation into the advertising of people smuggling services on social media.

The 29-year-old Indian national was detained by officers at an address in the Holyhead Road area of Handsworth this morning, Monday 22 December.

He is suspected of working on behalf of an organised crime network moving people in the backs of lorries, and was arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.

The man remains in custody and is being questioned by investigators from the NCA and West Midlands Police.

A number of electronic devices were also seized and are being examined.

Following the raid on the property in Holyhead Road a second male was also arrested for being in the UK illegally. He was handed to the immigration authorities.

NCA Branch Commander Kevin Broadhead said:

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the networks involved.

“Our investigation, which is being conducted alongside partners from West Midlands Police, continues following this arrest.”