Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Arrest made in suspected market manipulation case
An individual has been arrested on suspicion of market manipulation, fraud by false representation, and forgery.
They were arrested at their London home, and a search was carried out under warrant by investigators from the FCA and the Metropolitan Police.
The suspect was interviewed under caution by the FCA and released on bail. The FCA’s investigation into the case is ongoing.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/arrest-made-suspected-market-manipulation-case
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
FCA collaborates with industry to help shape future of UK's crypto markets26/11/2025 15:05:00
The FCA has accepted RegTech platform, Eunice, into its Regulatory Sandbox to explore an industry-led solution to improve transparency of the UK's crypto markets.
FCA transaction reporting proposals to save firms £100m a year24/11/2025 12:10:00
Over £100m in savings have been set out by the FCA as the regulator proposes to streamline transaction reporting requirements.
Three arrested in investigation into suspected unauthorised debt activities20/11/2025 10:15:00
Three individuals have been arrested in the West Midlands as part of an FCA investigation into suspected unauthorised debt activities.
FCA proposes consolidated tape to boost competitiveness of UK equity markets19/11/2025 15:05:00
The FCA has launched a consultation on proposals to introduce a UK equity consolidated tape to help increase capital investment and liquidity in equity markets.
PISCES operator approved by FCA in push for growth19/11/2025 14:05:00
The FCA has approved JP Jenkins to operate a PISCES platform.
FCA review finds CFD providers may be failing to deliver fair value to consumers14/11/2025 11:20:00
Contracts for Difference (CFD) providers have been warned by the FCA to provide fair value, after its review found some firms had not risen to the Consumer Duty.
FCA partners with Singapore to drive growth and AI innovation13/11/2025 12:25:00
The FCA is strengthening its international footprint with a strategic partnership on artificial intelligence (AI) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and will establish a new presence in the country.
FCA warns investors in CFDs risk losing out on protections31/10/2025 11:25:00
People who invest in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are being urged not to give up vital consumer protections by the FCA.