Arrests and searches made as part of a fraud and money laundering investigation

Four people have been arrested and search warrants executed in Hackney, Beckenham and Slough as part of a FCA and police investigation into fraud and money laundering.

The arrests and searches were carried out by the police’s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and South East Regional Organised Crime Unit with the FCA.

The suspects were interviewed under caution by the FCA and released on bail. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.

Notes to editors