Financial Conduct Authority
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Arrests and searches made as part of a fraud and money laundering investigation
Four people have been arrested and search warrants executed in Hackney, Beckenham and Slough as part of a FCA and police investigation into fraud and money laundering.
The arrests and searches were carried out by the police’s Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and South East Regional Organised Crime Unit with the FCA.
The suspects were interviewed under caution by the FCA and released on bail. The investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.
Notes to editors
- The FCA cannot comment further at this time.
- The FCA enables a fair and thriving financial services market for the good of consumers and the economy. Find out more about the FCA.
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/arrests-searches-made-fraud-money-laundering-investigation
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