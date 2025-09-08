National Crime Agency
Arrests as NCA uncovers cannabis farm and drugs supply network in the West Midlands
National Crime Agency officers have discovered a cannabis farm in Dudley following a series of dawn raids which were part of an ongoing investigation into organised immigration crime
Officers arrested six people as part of the coordinated operation on 4 September, which also saw properties raided across Birmingham.
Nobody was present at the home in Corser Street, Dudley, but officers discovered almost 80 cannabis plants worth approximately £80,000.
A 34-year-old Albanian man was arrested at an address on Cornbrook Road, Birmingham, along with a 29-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who were apprehended for immigration offences and will be dealt with by Immigration Enforcement. Officers also discovered approximately £50,000 in cash in the house and around 20 kilos of herbal cannabis in the loft.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at an address on Fountain Road, Birmingham. He and the 34-year-old were apprehended on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, conspiracy to supply class B drugs and money laundering.
Officers also raided a suspected stash house on Warstone Lane, Birmingham, where they found approximately two kilos of cocaine. Two men, aged 23 and 25 and, were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
Another address on Pumphouse Way, Birmingham, was also visited. Nobody was present but officers found a large amount of cannabis cultivation equipment in a garden shed.
NCA Branch Commander Saju Sasikumar said: “Organised immigration crime and cannabis cultivation are often closely linked, with people illegally in the UK frequently exploited and put to work in this trade, or forced to pay off the debt for their journey to get here.
“This is a significant drug seizure which will leave a huge financial hole on the organised crime groups involved, and the street gangs they supply.”
The operation was supported by officers from the West Midlands Police Cannabis Disruption Team.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrests-as-nca-uncovers-cannabis-farm-and-drugs-supply-network-in-the-west-midlands
