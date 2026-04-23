National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Arrests made following raids on businesses in Nottingham as NCA investigates suspected people smuggling crime group
Two men have been arrested following a series of raids by the National Crime Agency in Kent and the East Midlands, as part of an investigation into a criminal network suspected of smuggling people into the UK in boats.
The pair, aged 27 and 29, were detained by NCA officers on suspicion of money laundering in Folkestone and Nottingham yesterday morning (Wednesday 22 April).
The arrests followed raids on two car washes and a barber shop in the Nottingham area earlier in the day. A raid was also carried out at a residential address in Derby.
The operations were supported by officers from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Police, as well as Immigration Enforcement, co-ordinated through the EMSOU Disruption Team.
The criminal network under investigation by the NCA are suspected of bringing migrants into the UK illegally and then employing them in businesses around the East Midlands.
Those detained yesterday remain in custody and are now being questioned by NCA investigators.
A car wash in Nuthall, Nottingham, was issued with a civil penalty notice by Immigration Enforcement for employing an illegal worker.
NCA Deputy Director of Investigations, Craig Turner, said:
“Tackling the organised criminals behind people smuggling remains a key priority for the NCA, and this is one of around 100 investigations that we currently have running into individuals or networks suspected of involvement.
“These gangs exploit people for profit – whether it is through risking their safety by transporting them across the Channel in small boats, or by putting them to work in the grey economy once they’re here - and we’re determined to do all we can to stop them.
“I’m extremely grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support in yesterday’s operation, our investigation will continue.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrests-made-following-raids-on-businesses-in-nottingham-as-nca-investigates-suspected-people-smuggling-crime-group
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Six charged in relation to £13.8 million cannabis haul at Birmingham Airport14/04/2026 11:15:00
Six men have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the seizure of more than half a tonne of cannabis at Birmingham Airport.
Men jailed for people smuggling operation masterminded from Caerphilly car wash13/04/2026 13:15:00
Two men have been jailed for 19 years each for their roles in a people smuggling ring moving migrants across Europe after a National Crime Agency investigation.
Alleged small boat pilot charged over four deaths in Channel13/04/2026 11:15:00
A man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants died in a small boat Channel crossing.
National Crime Agency arrests suspect over four deaths in Channel10/04/2026 16:25:00
A man has been arrested on suspicion of endangering life after four migrants died in a small boat Channel crossing.
Fraudsters targeting cryptocurrency stopped and $12 million frozen in NCA-led Operation Atlantic10/04/2026 12:15:00
More than $12 million has been frozen and 20,000 victims identified in an NCA-led international operation targeting cryptocurrency and investment scammers.
Mail jailed for life for child sexual abuse offences07/04/2026 10:20:00
A man who was previously jailed for 14 years for child sexual abuse offences was last week sentenced to life, after pleading guilty to an additional 67 charges.
Male jailed for life for child sexual abuse offences06/04/2026 11:15:00
A man who was previously jailed for 14 years for child sexual abuse offences has been sentenced to life, after pleading guilty to an additional 67 charges.
Arrests made as part of European operation targeting people smuggling network01/04/2026 11:15:00
National Crime Agency officers have arrested three people as part of a coordinated operation with French police against a people smuggling organised crime group involved in transporting Vietnamese migrants to the UK in lorries and small boats.