Arrests made following raids on businesses in Nottingham as NCA investigates suspected people smuggling crime group

Two men have been arrested following a series of raids by the National Crime Agency in Kent and the East Midlands, as part of an investigation into a criminal network suspected of smuggling people into the UK in boats.

The pair, aged 27 and 29, were detained by NCA officers on suspicion of money laundering in Folkestone and Nottingham yesterday morning (Wednesday 22 April).

The arrests followed raids on two car washes and a barber shop in the Nottingham area earlier in the day. A raid was also carried out at a residential address in Derby.

The operations were supported by officers from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Police, as well as Immigration Enforcement, co-ordinated through the EMSOU Disruption Team.

The criminal network under investigation by the NCA are suspected of bringing migrants into the UK illegally and then employing them in businesses around the East Midlands.

Those detained yesterday remain in custody and are now being questioned by NCA investigators.

A car wash in Nuthall, Nottingham, was issued with a civil penalty notice by Immigration Enforcement for employing an illegal worker.

NCA Deputy Director of Investigations, Craig Turner, said:

“Tackling the organised criminals behind people smuggling remains a key priority for the NCA, and this is one of around 100 investigations that we currently have running into individuals or networks suspected of involvement.

“These gangs exploit people for profit – whether it is through risking their safety by transporting them across the Channel in small boats, or by putting them to work in the grey economy once they’re here - and we’re determined to do all we can to stop them.

“I’m extremely grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support in yesterday’s operation, our investigation will continue.”