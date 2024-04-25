Arrests made over deadly Channel crossing

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, as part of an investigation into a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of a number of migrants, including a child, off the French coast recently (23 April).

The men, two Sudanese nationals aged 22 and 19, and a South Sudan national aged 22, were detained last night and this morning by the NCA and partners in Immigration Enforcement, and will now be questioned by investigators from the NCA at a police station in Kent.

Another 55 people who are believed to have been on board the boat which arrived into the UK yesterday have also been identified.

They have now been through initial interviews, with further interviews likely to take place over the coming days.

French police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths. The NCA is closely supporting that investigation alongside Kent Police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force.

NCA Deputy Director of investigations Craig Turner yesterday said: