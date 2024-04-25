National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Arrests made over deadly Channel crossing
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally, as part of an investigation into a Channel boat crossing which resulted in the deaths of a number of migrants, including a child, off the French coast recently (23 April).
The men, two Sudanese nationals aged 22 and 19, and a South Sudan national aged 22, were detained last night and this morning by the NCA and partners in Immigration Enforcement, and will now be questioned by investigators from the NCA at a police station in Kent.
Another 55 people who are believed to have been on board the boat which arrived into the UK yesterday have also been identified.
They have now been through initial interviews, with further interviews likely to take place over the coming days.
French police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths. The NCA is closely supporting that investigation alongside Kent Police, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force.
NCA Deputy Director of investigations Craig Turner yesterday said:
“This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and bring into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organising them.
“We will do all we can with partners in the UK and France to secure evidence, identify those responsible for this event, and bring them to justice.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/arrests-made-over-deadly-channel-crossing
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Dutch national faces decade behind bars for cocaine smuggle attempt25/04/2024 11:15:00
A 41-year-old man who was caught with a car boot full of cocaine at an Essex port has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Albanian people smuggler jailed over small boats crossings23/04/2024 15:15:15
An Albanian man who organised small boats crossings for migrants, including children as young as five, has been jailed after a National Crime Agency investigation.
European police chiefs call for end-to-end encryption roll out to include public protection measures22/04/2024 16:15:00
The Director General of the National Crime Agency and European Police Chiefs are calling for industry and governments to take urgent action to ensure public safety across technology platforms.
Pair jailed for attempt to smuggle migrants out of the UK22/04/2024 09:15:00
Two men who attempted to smuggle migrants from the UK to France in the back of a lorry have been sentenced following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Operation Venetic: Senior leader of Merseyside gang that shipped class A drugs between England and Scotland is convicted17/04/2024 12:10:00
A high-ranking member of an organised crime group (OCG) that trafficked heroin and cocaine has been convicted following his extradition by the National Crime Agency.
Four arrested on suspicion of smuggling money from UK to Albania16/04/2024 11:15:00
Four alleged members of an organised crime group that specialises in smuggling criminal cash out of the country and into Albania have been arrested in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Plumber who converted blank firing guns into lethal weapons jailed for seven years15/04/2024 16:15:00
A plumber who converted blank firing guns into lethal weapons has been jailed for seven years and two months following a National Crime Agency investigation.
UK arrest in €645 million international investment scam15/04/2024 10:10:00
The National Crime Agency has arrested a senior staff member of a scam company, joining law enforcement across the continent to crack down on “JuicyFields” – a notorious and elaborate Ponzi scheme.
Operation Venetic: Drug supplier who boasted about space for 10 cars jailed for 20 years12/04/2024 14:15:00
A drug supplier who tried to hide his criminal activity by using the Encrochat encrypted messaging service has been jailed for 20 years after the National Crime Agency uncovered his true identity.