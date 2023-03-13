Home Office
Arrivals to the UK told to prepare for disruption on 15 March
The UK government has undertaken extensive planning to minimise disruption, reduce queues and keep our border safe ahead of Border Force strike action.
Due to proposed strike action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union, those who are due to travel into the UK on 15 March and early the following day should be prepared to face longer wait times at UK border control and check with their operator before they travel.
The UK government has undertaken extensive planning to minimise disruption, reduce queues and keep our border safe ahead of Border Force strike action.
Since strikes were announced by the PCS Union, hundreds of people from across government and the military have been trained to carry out essential checks at the border, as well as to detect harmful goods and safeguard vulnerable individuals.
Border Force has been working closely with port operators and carriers to ensure we have robust plans in place to minimise any delays to travellers and goods entering the UK if strike action goes ahead.
In France, several unions have called for strike action and demonstrations on Wednesday 15 March. This industrial action may lead to additional disruption to services and queues at French ports not due to Border Force strike action.
Steve Dann, Border Force Chief Operating Officer, said:
It is disappointing that yet again strike action may cause disruption to travellers entering the UK.
Border Force’s number one priority to is keep our citizens safe and borders secure. We are working closely with port operators and partners across the travel industry to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods through our border.
During this period of industrial action, travellers should be prepared for disruption.
We encourage everyone to check the latest advice from operators before travelling.
Five tips for people travelling during strike action
- When travelling into the UK, prepare yourself and your family for longer wait times at border control.
- Use eGates where available as the quickest and most efficient way to pass through border control.
- Always check with your operator before you travel and follow their advice on when to arrive at the port or terminal.
- Be kind and patient with Border Force staff, who are working hard over this challenging period to support passengers and ensure you get to where you want to be.
- Be reassured that we have additional resource to support travellers and Border Force’s number one priority is to keep our border safe and secure for all passengers.
Border Force strike dates
- 15 March
- 16 March (until around 7am)
Border Force strike locations (affecting international inbound travel to the UK only)
- All UK airport and maritime ports
