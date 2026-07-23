Art on the Underground launches Spaghetti Map, a children’s art map for the summer holidays

Art on the Underground collaborates with artist Michael Crowe and London schoolchildren to launch an art map to help kids get creative during the summer holidays

The leaflet spotlights six permanent commissions on the London Underground network and encourages children to think like artists, with creative prompts and space to write and draw

The leaflet is available online and at 11 London Underground stations, with artworks and writing by participating schoolchildren also on display in the South Kensington Subway

Transport for London's (TfL's) world-leading Art on the Underground programme has collaborated with artist Michael Crowe and schools across the capital to launch a free activity leaflet for the summer holidays. Exploring artworks on the Underground network, Spaghetti Map calls on children to think like artists while underground.

Art on the Underground commissions artists each year to create works for London's Underground network, including paintings, installations and custom Tube map covers. Six commissions, including Larry Achiampong's 2022 pan-African roundel at Westminster Underground station, have been selected by artist Michael Crowe to feature in a newly launched art map. The Spaghetti Map leaflet is created by Spaghetti Club, an art and creative writing collaboration between the artist and more than 100 children across five London primary schools.

Spaghetti Map draws on references from sunsets and angels to Greek mythology and Ghanaian Akan symbols to introduce the Art on the Underground commissions, showing how artworks in public space bring imagination into daily life. Text and image-based prompts with space for readers to write and draw encourage wide-ranging responses. Integrated throughout Spaghetti Map, material by primary students Crowe collaborated with provides further inspiration and highlights humour as a way of connecting to art.

The leaflet is available online and at 11 London Underground stations including those where artworks are displayed and stations local to collaborating primary schools, such as Blackhorse Road, South Kensington and Whitechapel. Seven new posters with original drawings and writing by four primary students are on display in the South Kensington Subway, which links South Kensington Underground station to the Natural History, Science and Victoria & Albert museums.

Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, Justine Simons, said: "Art on the Underground is a jewel in London's cultural crown, bringing world class artwork to millions of Londoners and visitors every day on TfL's Underground network.

"The Spaghetti Map is the latest brilliant example of how this project sparks creativity and imagination in children and young people during the summer holidays. The Mayor and I are committed to ensuring everyone in the capital has access to fantastic art and culture as we continue to build a better and more creative London for all."

Eleanor Pinfield, Head of Art on the Underground, said: "The wonderful thing about art is that we all have our own unique ways of responding to it. By drawing on iconic artworks on our Underground network, Spaghetti Map calls on kids to think outside the box and let their imaginations run free, with inspirational hints from the schoolchildren involved that will make you laugh, think and see the world in a new way."

Spaghetti Club founder Michael Crowe, said: "Spaghetti Map isn't an "A to B" style map, it's a map for ideas, inviting children to think like artists and put pen to paper while underground. It's an invitation to children and adults to get to know a local artwork, and to look out for others while traveling through the city. Did you know there's a unique Mark Wallinger artwork in every Underground station?"

James Reed, CEO of Reed, said: "Reed's sponsorship of Art on the Underground reflects our mutual belief in the power of creativity. In no place is this more visible than in Spaghetti Map's humorous and moving responses from children to Art on the Underground's works all over the city. Every child should have access to art, and this is a brilliant way to bring it to the young people of London, and beyond."

Children under five continue to travel for free on the TfL network, while a fare-paying adult can travel with up to four children under 11 free of charge.

TfL also continues to run its schools programme TfL Travel for Life, which is delivered in partnership with London Transport Museum and all London boroughs to help children travel with confidence and independence.

Londoners will also benefit from cheaper bus journeys during the summer holidays as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, extends his popular Hopper fare at weekends. For the first time ever, anyone travelling on buses and trams at the weekend on a Saturday or a Sunday between 25 July and 31 August will only pay one single fare for unlimited journeys across London that day.

Notes to editors

Spaghetti Map is available at the following 11 London Underground stations: Arsenal, Battersea Power Station, Blackhorse Road, Edgware Road (Circle line), Manor House, Nine Elms, South Kensington, St. James's Park, Tottenham Court Road, Westminster and Whitechapel

The featured artworks in Spaghetti Map are:

Daniel Buren, 'Diamonds and Circles', works 'in situ', 2017 (Tottenham Court Road station)

Jaqueline Poncelet, 'Wrapper', 2012 (Edgware Road station)

Larry Achiampong, 'PAN AFRICAN FLAG FOR THE RELIC TRAVELLERS' ALLIANCE (UNION)', 2022 (Westminster station)

Alexandre da Cunha, 'Sunset, Sunrise, Sunset', 2021 (Battersea Power Station station)

Hannah Quinlan & Rosie Hastings, 'Angels of History', 2024 (St James's Park station)

Mark Wallinger, 'Labyrinth', 2013 (all London Underground stations)

In early 2026, Michael Crowe ran 15 development workshops with students at five schools, with additional support from Claudia Sohrab and Kirsty Purnell. They engaged more than 100 primary pupils with art and creative writing exercises focused on select Art on the Underground commissions and the joys of the London Underground. Schools were selected via a callout to primary schools close to Underground stations with permanent artworks, and included one SEND specialist school supporting children with Autism Spectrum Condition

The participating schools are:

Bangabandhu Primary School (London Borough of Tower Hamlets)

Grasmere Primary School (London Borough of Hackney)

Millbank Gardens Primary Academy (London Borough of Westminster)

Whittingham Primary Academy (London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Wyvil Primary School (London Borough of Lambeth)

TfL is also supporting the Government's Great British Summer Savings Scheme, which will allow anyone under 16 to travel free by bus during August. While children, teenagers and those aged 16-18 and living in London already travel free on London buses and trams with a valid Zip Oyster photocard, and should continue to use them throughout August, any children under 16 visiting London without a Zip Card will also be able to travel on buses for free from 1-31 August. This nationwide government scheme is helping people enjoy days out for less, whether it's exploring the great outdoors at a national park or discovering new things at one of Britain's world-class museums. During the Great British Summer Savings Scheme, children may be asked by drivers to provide proof of age in order to benefit from free travel