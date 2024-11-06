Art therapy and hands on training leads to brighter futures thanks to Young Start

Organisations supporting children, teenagers and young adults across Scotland are today (6 NOVEMBER) sharing in £1,371,545 from Young Start.

Young Start delivered by The National Lottery Community Fundawards money from dormant bank accounts to projects that help young people across Scotland reach their full potential.

Art therapy session Teapot Trust

Full list of funded projects:

Young Start Table of Awards November 2024

One of 15 groups who will benefit from a share of -the funding is Musselburgh based charity, Teapot Trust. Through the gentle process of art therapy, Teapot Trust supports children and young people living with chronic illness who are struggling with their mental health. Thanks to funding of £50,700 they will be able to continue providing this service for another two years.

Sammy* age 9, who comes along to Young Voices said: "I like this group because it makes me feel calm. You can be who you are because there are other people with arthritis.”

Ally Lloyd, Participation Officer, Young Voices, said: “It’s incredible to have this support from Young Start. Over the last year we have been working with children and young people with chronic illness who have taken part in art therapy with us, to understand what help they need. They have told us that they need more support around transitions, chronic illness and grief and get more chances to meet peers.

“They’ve already got some brilliant ideas about what can be done next, involving others and making a difference. It’s brilliant to think that now, thanks to this funding, we can make this happen.”

Helm Training Ltd has been supporting young people across Dundee to gain education and employment for over 40 years. An award of £90,000 means that they can run a vehicle maintenance and work experience at their training garage, Helm Autocare.

This project means that young people will work alongside an experienced mechanic to gain hands on training and SQA qualifications that will help them secure an apprenticeship, job or progress onto further education.

Ally Calder, CEO, Helm Training Ltd, said: “We can continue to support young people into college and apprenticeships through our training garage, Helm Autocare. The garage provides the opportunity to gain qualifications in a real work environment, meeting customers, dealing with suppliers and working on many different makes of vehicles. We are delighted that we can continue this project and support more young people into work.”

Announcing the funding, Kate Still, Scotland Chair, The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We are always delighted to support such a broad range of projects that are driven by what young people want and need from their communities.”

“Organisations like Helm Training and Teapot Trust support young people to gain new skills and look after their own wellbeing and we’re delighted that Young Start funding will help them grow and develop this vital work. “

