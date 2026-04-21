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Article Title: Digitising Justice - Human first AI transformation
Read Box’s latest insight on building a more connected, AI‑enabled justice system – and what this evolution means for policing, from reducing digital evidence backlogs to improving the speed and quality of decision‑making across the frontline.
Across the UK, mounting pressure on courts, policing, prisons, and probation is exposing the urgent need for a more connected and resilient justice system. With the Crown Court backlog exceeding 80,000 cases in early 2026 and prisons reaching critical capacity, these pressures are no longer isolated problems. They are symptoms of a fragmented system where legacy technology and growing volumes of complex digital evidence slow decisions and undermine public trust. In this context, digitising justice is a necessary step toward building a system that is more connected, efficient, and human-centred.
Outdated, fragile technology makes justice systems harder to run and harder to rely on. Fragmented platforms often lead to "digital silos" where critical evidence—from body-worn video to probation notes - remains trapped in inaccessible formats. Staff face major barriers, from limited information sharing to growing digital evidence backlogs. The result is not just technical failure, but greater stress and delays for victims, defendants, and families.
From content chaos to context
In justice, the challenge is not a lack of information but that it is scattered across paper files, email, audio, video, and court records that do not connect. This fragmentation slows decisions and can undermine fairness when the full picture is missing.
To solve this, agencies must move toward a "single source of truth" for content. Technology that further capabilities to manage and exchange information seamlessly across the entire justice journey. AI-powered content services are already supporting this shift, moving from passive file storage to a proactive model. By automatically classifying documents and extracting metadata upon upload, these systems ensure that the right information is surfaced to the right person at the exact moment it is needed.
What agentic AI changes
Agentic AI goes beyond traditional automation by working across systems to interpret context, act, and support human decisions under clear rules. Unlike "chat" tools that simply answer questions, agentic systems can proactively route actions—such as identifying a missing disclosure document and alerting the relevant team before a hearing is delayed. This is not about replacing professional judgment; it is about giving legal, judicial, and law enforcement teams more time to use that judgment well by removing the "administrative tax" of manual data entry. When AI handles the heavy lifting of summarising 500-page case files or flagging conflicting evidence, professionals can focus on the human elements of justice.
Practical impact across the system
- Law Enforcement: Agentic AI can instantly index and search vast repositories of body-worn video and digital interviews, allowing investigators to build stronger cases in days rather than weeks.
- Prosecutors: It can automate the "redaction-heavy" workflows of evidence preparation, ensuring sensitive data is protected while accelerating review cycles.
- Courts: Following the recent modernisation of systems like DARTS (Digital Audio Recording Transcription and Storage), the next step is using AI to transcribe and summarise hearings in real-time, making records instantly accessible to all parties.
- Probation and Prisons: AI can identify patterns in rehabilitation data, surfacing the information needed to support "whole-person care" and reduce reoffending.
- Indigent Defence: It can be transformative by levelling the playing field, helping lawyers rapidly assemble a person’s full story from disparate records.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/article-title-digitising-justice-human-first-ai-transformation.html
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