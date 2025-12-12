Arts Council England invests further £2.5 million in productions to tour every UK nation and Ireland

We are delighted to announce £2.5 million in repayable grants for 15 dance and theatre productions to tour across the UK and Ireland through the pilot Incentivising Touring scheme.

This follows eight awards totalling £1.9 million made in Round 1 of the pilot, to producers such as Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for Fiddler on the Roof, Eleanor Lloyd Productions for the new musical Sylvia and Emma Rice Company for their tour of Malory Towers.

The scheme offers repayable finance grants to producers to support them to tour and is designed to combat some of the challenges facing regional touring, making sure that more people across England have access to a wide range of high-quality cultural experiences.

97% of people in England live within a 60-minute drive from venues where a production will be presented

It’s estimated that the tours receiving awards in this round of the programme will reach 1.4 million people, across 103 venues, meaning more people in more places will have the opportunity to see high quality, mid- and large-scale work, close to where they live.

Incentivising Touring is the first repayable grant programme by the Arts Council, and it presents an innovative new way to support mid-large scale productions with commercial potential. The scheme has been designed to reduce the financial risk on touring productions, giving boards and investors increased confidence and incentive to support tours and attract further investment, and enable greater high quality programming choice for venues. If a show supported by Incentivising Touring is commercially successful, its producers will return investment to the Arts Council for re-investment in other tours.

Building on the achievements of Rounds One and Two, further rounds will be announced in early 2026 and will continue to develop in real time to meet the needs of the sector by incorporating feedback and learnings from this pilot programme.

Arts Minister, Ian Murray said: “Given the success of the first round of this fund, it is great to see Arts Council England continuing to support productions to tour on stages across the country, enriching our cultural offering and boosting local economies. This investment will help bring popular productions to communities across the country, allowing people to enjoy them close to home.”

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said:

“This new investment helps people experience world-class theatre and dance, close to home. The arts strengthen our economy, build a sense of community, support local growth and jobs, and, most important of all, enrich lives and spark creativity. I’m looking forward to seeing these performances in towns and cities across England.”

Hannah Lake, Director of Touring, Arts Council England said:

“I’m delighted to see the impact that the Incentivising Touring Scheme is having as it enables producers to take outstanding shows to more venues and audiences than ever before. By starting to develop a dynamic mixed funding model for touring, incorporating both grant funding and alternative finance, we’re unlocking new investment, building confidence in the sector, and innovating our support for the valuable touring ecology.”

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said: “Great theatre should be available to everyone, everywhere. Arts Council England’s Incentivising Touring programme is helping to make that ambition into a reality by strengthening the touring ecosystem that is fundamental to our industry.

“Touring sustains skilled jobs, drives local growth, and enriches the cultural and social fabric of communities across the UK. The productions supported in this latest round demonstrate the calibre and breadth of work being produced, and the clear demand from audiences to experience it close to home.

“For touring to thrive, we need further sustained investment in a viable financial model that drives ambition, supports innovation, and delivers work to audiences nationwide.”

See the full list of productions set to benefit from awards in Round Two.