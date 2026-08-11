Arts Council supports new Routes In to creative careers in Greater Lincolnshire

Lincoln Arts Centre and Barbican Creative Hub, based at the University of Lincoln, have been granted £219,454 from Arts Council England for the Routes In – Greater Lincolnshire Place Partnership project.

The three-year programme taking place 2026-2029 will strengthen Greater Lincolnshire’s creative economy by investing directly in people, skills and pathways into employment. It will:

Establish five creative apprenticeships, employed by the University of Lincoln, building capacity across the creative sector while making use of the University’s Apprenticeship Levy.

Introduce/Nurture the Greater Lincolnshire Creative Careers Network, connecting employers, educators, skills leads/hubs and emerging creative talent across the region.

Deliver an annual programme of creative careers support, including job centre surgeries, mentoring and special careers and skills events, strengthening links between education and employers.

Launch a Greater Lincolnshire Creative Careers Summit and Conference, bringing together industry leaders, educators and policymakers.

Deliver governance and board development training, helping more people develop leadership skills and strengthening cultural organisations across the county.

The project supports national priorities around skills, economic growth and opportunity in some of our most rural communities, while reinforcing the University of Lincoln’s role as a civic anchor institution and catalyst for regional economic development.

The funding is matched by a £55,000 investment from the University of Lincoln, and a combined £50,000 from local authorities: Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council, North Kesteven District Council, and South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, West Lindsey District Council marking one of the most ambitious collaborations for the county’s creative industries to date.

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said:

“We’re pleased to be investing £219,454 into Greater Lincolnshire through our Place Partnership programme, using money from The National Lottery to create meaningful change through culture. “We know that creative and cultural activities can make us feel happier and proud of the places where we live. This project will support Lincolnshire residents to develop creative skills and access exciting careers in the creative industries. Through partnership working across education and industry, communities will have more opportunities to connect, develop skills and strengthen their creative organisations.”

Ben Anderson, Creative & Executive Director at the University of Lincoln, said: