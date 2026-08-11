Arts Council England
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Arts Council supports new Routes In to creative careers in Greater Lincolnshire
Lincoln Arts Centre and Barbican Creative Hub, based at the University of Lincoln, have been granted £219,454 from Arts Council England for the Routes In – Greater Lincolnshire Place Partnership project.
The three-year programme taking place 2026-2029 will strengthen Greater Lincolnshire’s creative economy by investing directly in people, skills and pathways into employment. It will:
- Establish five creative apprenticeships, employed by the University of Lincoln, building capacity across the creative sector while making use of the University’s Apprenticeship Levy.
- Introduce/Nurture the Greater Lincolnshire Creative Careers Network, connecting employers, educators, skills leads/hubs and emerging creative talent across the region.
- Deliver an annual programme of creative careers support, including job centre surgeries, mentoring and special careers and skills events, strengthening links between education and employers.
- Launch a Greater Lincolnshire Creative Careers Summit and Conference, bringing together industry leaders, educators and policymakers.
- Deliver governance and board development training, helping more people develop leadership skills and strengthening cultural organisations across the county.
The project supports national priorities around skills, economic growth and opportunity in some of our most rural communities, while reinforcing the University of Lincoln’s role as a civic anchor institution and catalyst for regional economic development.
The funding is matched by a £55,000 investment from the University of Lincoln, and a combined £50,000 from local authorities: Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council, North Kesteven District Council, and South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, West Lindsey District Council marking one of the most ambitious collaborations for the county’s creative industries to date.
Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England, said:
“We’re pleased to be investing £219,454 into Greater Lincolnshire through our Place Partnership programme, using money from The National Lottery to create meaningful change through culture.
“We know that creative and cultural activities can make us feel happier and proud of the places where we live. This project will support Lincolnshire residents to develop creative skills and access exciting careers in the creative industries. Through partnership working across education and industry, communities will have more opportunities to connect, develop skills and strengthen their creative organisations.”
Ben Anderson, Creative & Executive Director at the University of Lincoln, said:
“This project is about ambition. It’s been a labour of love to develop it, working many hours, going the hard yards and putting in the work that true collaboration takes. It’s about organisations across Greater Lincolnshire coming together with a shared belief that our future will be shaped by the opportunities we create for people today.
“Culture is built by people, and this investment is a powerful endorsement of developing talent, skills and careers that will help our communities thrive. Through apprenticeships, leadership development and stronger connections between education and industry, we’re creating foundations for long-term growth.
“It shows what we can achieve when we work together.”
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/arts-council-supports-new-routes-creative-careers-greater-lincolnshire
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