Scottish Government
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Arts festivals put Scotland on global stage
Deputy First Minister attends opening concert.
Edinburgh’s festivals provide a “global platform” for Scotland as well as the artists who take part in performances, the Deputy First Minister recently (08 August 2026) said.
Jenny Gilruth will attend the opening concert of the Edinburgh International Festival – All Rise – tonight along with Public Finance Minister Hannah Mary Goodlad.
It comes after the First Minister last night (Friday) attended the opening evening of ‘A Trial’, a special collaboration between the Edinburgh International Festival, Festival d'Avignon and Holland Festival, the three European festivals established in 1947.
Funding for the August festivals in Edinburgh has increased to £6.3 million this year through both the Multi-Year Funding programme and Expanded Festivals Fund provided through Creative Scotland. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society received £500,000 in 2026-27 to support ongoing digital transformation work, including a new website to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Fringe next year.
Ms Gilruth recently said:
“Edinburgh’s festivals provide a global platform for Scotland and for all the talented performers who take part. They also bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the capital throughout August with all the economic benefits that brings. They are invaluable for Scottish artists and performers to develop and support their ambition and creativity, providing opportunities to showcase their work nationally and internationally.
“These festivals also send out a clear message that Scotland is an open and welcoming country, reinforcing how the culture and arts sector occupy such an important place at the heart of our national identity.
“Increasing investment into Edinburgh’s Festivals forms part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase culture funding by £100 million annually by 2028-29, ensuring the benefits and chances to participate are enjoyed across the country.
“I am delighted to be attending the opening concert of this year’s Edinburgh International Festival and thank everyone involved in the tremendous range of shows on offer across all the festivals in the city this month.”
Background
The Scottish Government has a long term commitment to providing £100 million more per year into the culture budget as a whole by 2028-29, compared to 2023-24
As part of this commitment, the 2026-27 Expanded Festivals Fund supports the ambitions of 55 arts festivals across Scotland and recognises their vital role as platforms for artists and performers.
Taken together, eight Edinburgh Festivals will receive just over £20.5m of Multi-Year Funding under Creative Scotland’s Multi-Year (2025-28) Funding Programme (MYF).
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/arts-festivals-put-scotland-on-global-stage/
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