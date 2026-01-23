Arts funding announcement – LGA response

Cllr Julie Jones-Evans, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Committee, responded to the Government's announcement of £1.5 billion in arts funding

“This investment is positive for communities across the country, which will help cultural institutions stabilise, address urgent maintenance needs, and begin to plan for growth rather than simply survival.

“Councils play a vital role as stewards of libraries, museums and heritage buildings that sit at the heart of local identity and pride, and we are pleased council‑run venues will be eligible for support. The LGA stands ready to work with national cultural institutions to help them engage constructively with councils and strengthen the local cultural organisations that communities value most.”